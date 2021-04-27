Millennium Estoril Open 2021: Kei Nishikori vs Kevin Anderson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Kei Nishikori vs Kevin Anderson

Date: 28 April 2021

Tournament: Millennium Estoril Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Estoril, Portugal

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Kei Nishikori vs Kevin Anderson preview

Kei Nishikori will begin his 2021 Millennium Estoril Open campaign with a second-round match against Kevin Anderson on Wednesday.

Nishikori, seeded fourth in Estoril, has received a bye in the opening round. Anderson, meanwhile, survived a titanic affair against Frances Tiafoe in the first round, winning 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

After losing the opening set despite serving magnificently, Anderson went down by a break in the second to trail 2-4. But he broke the American twice in succession - once while the latter served for the match - to take the set to a tiebreaker.

Anderson then fired some big serves and crushing returns, saving a match point in the process, to take the match to a decider.

Tiafoe began strongly in the third set again to amass a 4-1 lead. But much like in the second set, Anderson regrouped to take the set to a tiebreaker, where he sealed victory without much fuss.

Even though the South African was broken five times by Tiafoe, he served exceptionally well. Anderson struck a mammoth 20 aces and won almost three-fourths of the points played on his first serve.

Kei Nishikori, meanwhile, comes into this event on the back of some fine claycourt tennis last week. Nishikori defeated proficient dirtballers Cristian Garin and Guido Pella at the Barcelona Open, before taking eventual champion Rafael Nadal to three sets.

Despite being bageled by Nadal in the opening set, the Japanese came back strongly to take the next set 6-2. He had a lot of break point chances in the decider too, but couldn't capitalize on them and ultimately lost 0-6, 6-2, 2-6.

Kei Nishikori vs Kevin Anderson head-to-head

Kei Nishikori and Kevin Anderson have faced each other nine times on tour, with the Japanese leading 5-4 in the head-to-head count.

Anderson has won three of the last four meetings (since 2018) between the two. Nishikori, however, won their sole meeting on clay - at the 2017 Geneva Open.

Kei Nishikori vs Kevin Anderson prediction

Kevin Anderson

While Kevin Anderson has slowed down a touch, his serve is still a formidable threat on all surfaces. Kei Nishikori has struggled against the South African's serve in the past, and could find the going difficult on Wednesday as well.

Nishikori would need to take full advantage of any second serve opportunities he gets in the match. But more importantly, the Japanese would have to ensure that his own delivery is up to the mark.

Anderson's serve and big-hitting ability might help him edge Nishikori in the key moments, and that could prove to be the decisive factor in this fixture.

Prediction: Kevin Anderson to win in three sets.