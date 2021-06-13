Mischa Zverev says Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic SF was "like a computer game", Ana Ivanovic believes Serb's win influences GOAT debate

Novak Djokovic produced one of his finest-ever Roland Garros performances to inflict a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 defeat on 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinals on Friday.

The shot-making from both players often left fans gasping in surprise and led many in the tennis community to describe the match as one of the finest in the sport's history.

Against that background, Mischa Zverev and Ana Ivanovic gave their thoughts on the titanic semifinal. Zverev, a former World No. 25, likened the battle to a video game due to the perfection in shot-making and movement. Ivanovic, meanwhile, claimed Novak Djokovic's win was "influential" in the GOAT debate.

“It was amazing and hard to describe because everyone saw them play well and every time they start over you think it's impossible, but they still produce a quality of play from another planet," Zverev said on Eurosport.

"The third set had its ups and downs. Sometimes it was like a computer game because no matter where they hit the ball, the other was already there to receive the ball. It seems impossible to put winning shots, they don't make unforced errors, and finally one of the two manages to make the difference."

"Well done to Novak. It was a great fight. I gave all I had, but it was not my day. (...) I have to see how I recover and then I will decide wether I play Wimbledon or not. For the moment I don't have the physically and mental clarity to think about it."



According to Mischa Zverev, the match could have just as easily gone Rafael Nadal's way. He believes the Spaniard did not put a foot wrong and was simply outplayed by Novak Djokovic.

"It's just unthinkable the way they played," he added. "It could have turned the other way. But again, there were hardly any unforced errors. Both tried hard shots and got it right. So you can't say Rafael Nadal didn't do the right thing, it was just an amazing tennis match. Novak was just too good towards the end."

Really beautiful to see how competitive Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic are: Ana Ivanovic

Novak Djokovic

2008 Roland Garros champion Ana Ivanovic also heaped praise on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The Serb pointed out how some of the rallies in the match kept her on the edge of her seat.

“It was amazing, amazing tennis and I love to watch both of them play,” Ivanovic told Eurosport. “Novak was so aggressive and some of the rallies were getting me sitting on the edge of my chair and it was really beautiful to see how competitive they both are."

When asked how Novak Djokovic's win over Rafael Nadal impacted the GOAT debate, Ana Ivanovic said it was the kind of result that “changes the course of history”.

“Absolutely it was [influential in the GOAT debate]," Ivanovic said. "Novak has had many situations like this in the past, even at the US Open a few times needing match points against Federer. I’ve seen it happen in Wimbledon I think. So these kind of moments change the course and write the history."

