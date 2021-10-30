Monica Seles hails Serena Williams for returning to tennis after becoming a mother, says it's "unbelievable" she can still compete against young players

Monica Seles and American rapper Common appeared on a recent episode of the "The GOAT: Serena" podcast, where they discussed Serena Williams' legacy. They also touched upon how Williams' greatness has been amplified by the various roles she has embraced off the court over the years.

Seles, a nine-time Grand Slam champion, lauded Williams' decision to return to the sport after becoming a mother. The 47-year-old highlighted the fact that tennis players don't have a major "support system" as in team sports and are often left to fend for themselves.

Seles said it is "unbelievable" how Williams has managed to compete against players who are way younger than her and whose bodies haven't endured the rigors of the sport.

"It's just amazing that after becoming a mom she wanted to come back to the sport and still keep going at such a pace because tennis is an individual sport, it's up to Serena," Monica Seles said. "She doesn't have a support system like an NBA player or Baseball where you have teammates. It's all on you, it's on her to show up.

"It's unbelievable she's competing against players who are 10, 20 years younger; whose bodies haven't been through those countless hours of practice and pressure," she added.

Serena Williams won her first title as a mother in Auckland in 2020

The 47-year-old further praised Serena Williams' determination to return from multiple injuries and months of rehabilitation. She also hailed the 23-time Major winner for balancing being a mother and a player traveling around the world.

"Also the injuries - to come back from them and be hungry after doing rehab months after months," Seles continued. "And for her to keep that balance of being a mom and working around the world. I don't know how she's been able to manage all that with Olympia, I mean just putting the little one to sleep with the timezone changes."

According to Monica Seles, the fact that Serena Williams has managed to achieve what she has despite always having a target on her back bolsters her reputation.

"And then having to play at the top level the next day against somebody you know is absolutely going to bring their A-game because anybody who plays Serena knows they gotta play their A-game. It is unreal what she has done," the former World No. 1 said.

"She's down as the greatest ever, but beyond the sport she has impacted so many people's lives"- Common on Serena Williams

Serena Williams won her 23rd Major at the 2017 Australian Open

Rapper and actor Common also weighed in on Serena Williams' greatness. He lauded her ventures into fashion and entrepreneurship, before hailing her as the "greatest ever." He also pointed out that the 40-year-old has impacted so many lives beyond the sport.

"We seen an example of an incredible athlete but also a person that says, 'This is what my life is too; I am going to be a fashion mogul, I'm also going to be a business mogul, I'm going to do what I choose," Common said.

"She allowed her humanity and her expression of a spiritual, incredible, talented woman and athlete to come through. She's down as the greatest ever, but beyond the sport she has impacted so many people's lives," the rapper added.

