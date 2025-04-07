Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils
Date: April 09, 2025
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Round: Round of 32
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils preview
Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will take on Gael Monfils of France in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.
Rublev, who won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2023, has had a topsy-turvy year so far. On the one hand, he won the Qatar Open title; on the other hand, he lost in his first match at the Australian Open, BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and Miami Open.
Monfils, meanwhile, will turn 39 this September and is one of the veterans on the ATP Tour. He has not done anything spectacular this year but has come up with decent performances, including reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open and the round of 16 at the Miami Open. He beat Fabian Marozsan of Hungary 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the second round in Monte Carlo this year to set up the clash with Rublev.
Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils head-to-head
Rublev and Monfils have met thrice, with the former winning two of those encounters. Thus, the head-to-head stands at 2-1 in Rublev's favor
Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils prediction
When on song, Rublev can be very dangerous and entertaining at the same time. Aside from winning the title in 2023, he famously beat Rafael Nadal, arguably the greatest ever player on clay, in Monte Carlo in 2021. The 27-year-old Russian has an absolutely ferocious forehand that he can use to dislodge any opponent.
Ironically, Monfils also possesses a blistering forehand himself. The Frenchman is still one of the best movers on the court. However, with his growing age, his movement and reflexes seem to have suffered a little.
Rublev is one of the best players on clay in the best-of-three format, having won two Masters 1000 tournaments on the surface. Monfils will have to be wary of Rublev. The reigning Qatar Open winner, if he plays close to his potential, should have little difficulty in winning the match.
Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.