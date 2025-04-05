Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry

Date: April 06, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Six - Source: Getty

15th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria will take on Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 on Saturday.

Aged 33, Dimitrov is one of the veterans on the ATP Tour and has had a modest 2025 so far, facing early exits in the Australian Open, Qatar Open, and Dubai Tennis Championships. The Bulgarian's results have improved during the past month or so, as he reached the round of 16 in Indian Wells and lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the Miami Open, and will look to maintain the momentum in Monte Carlo.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jarry has had more match practice on clay this year. The Chilean lost in the first round of the Australian Open but has reached the second round in Argentina, Round of 16 of the Rio Open and Bucharest Open, all on clay. However, his current form is not too convincing and he will be hoping to reverse the tide in Monte Carlo.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Dimitrov and Jarry have clashed thrice, with the Chilean winning two of those encounters. Thus, the head-to-head stands at 2-1 in Jarry's favor.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov Nicolas Jarry

(Odds will be updated when available.)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

This should be an exciting match-up. Grigor Dimitrov is one of the few players on the Tour with a one-handed backhand and Jarry should look to exploit that with his crosscourt backhand and down-the-line forehand. However, the surface in Monte Carlo is among the slowest on the Tour and could give Dimitrov enough time to go around his backhand.

The Bulgarian has the superior forehand of the two, but not by much. Jarry has a powerful serve as well and might come to the net frequently. Going to the net has often been a forte for Dimitrov as well. The Bulgarian is a very good volleyer himself and we might see several quality volleys played in the match.

Nonetheless, considering both players' experience and recent run, Dimitrov should have enough in his kitty to beat Jarry.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.

