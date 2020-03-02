Monterrey Open 2020: 3 players to watch out for

Elina Svitolina is the top seed in this competition

WTA action will move to Mexico in the first week of March as the top female tennis players of the world locks horns with one another in the Monterrey Open. The hardcourt tournament will feature several of the world's top tennis players, with the likes of Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens and Johanna Konta taking part in this event.

This tournament has been a part of the WTA calendar since 2009, when Marion Bartoli emerged as the winner of the inaugural edition. Two-time defending champion Garbine Muguruza will not feature in this event which guarantees us a new champion at Monterrey.

Here are 3 players the tennis fans should keep an eye on during the 2020 Monterrey Open:

Rebecca Peterson lost in the first round of Australian Open 2020

The 24-year-old from Stockholm, Rebecca Peterson has improved her game over the years and is now inside the WTA Top 50. However, she's had a disappointing start to the season, crashing out of the Australian Open in the opening round. She will be keen to bounce back at Monterrey and make some inroads in the tournament.

Peterson is the sixth seed in this tournament and is backed to reach at least the quarterfinals. She has won two WTA titles in her career thus far and if she brings her 'A' game to the table, she stands a good chance of adding to that tally.

Marie Bouzkova is yet to win her first WTA title

World number 57, Marie Bouzkova is one of the dark horses to win this competition. Bouzkova was supposed to open her campaign against Dutch player Arantxa Rus, who was forced to withdraw from the tournament. This means that Bouzkova will now play Zarina Diyas in the first round.

The Czech youngster has the firepower to trouble the top players on her day and she will be hoping to lift her maiden WTA trophy this time around.

Bouzkova is a former US Open girls champion, having won the title in 2014, which is evidence of the talent she possesses.

#1 Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina will open her campaign against the unseeded Danka Kovinic

Top seed Elina Svitolina will be eyeing her 14th singles title in order to climb up the WTA rankings. Svitolina has endured a poor start to 2020 which has resulted in her dropping to 7 in the WTA rankings.

The Ukrainian took part in the Qatar Open earlier this year where she was ousted by 18-year-old American, Amanda Anisimova. Svitolina also struggled at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, falling to Jennifer Brady in the round of 32.

With no top 5 players participating in this tournament, Svitolina has a golden chance to go all the way.