Monterrey Open 2020, Elina Svitolina vs Danka Kovinic: Preview, head-to-head, match schedule and more

Elina Svitolina would hope to get out of her slump as she begins her Monterrey campaign

It hasn't been the kind of season Elina Svitolina was expecting after a pretty good finish to 2019. As the defending champion at the WTA Finals, she made it to the final once more before going down to Ashleigh Barty.

If the Ukrainian was hoping to bring that form and momentum into the new year, then she was in for a disappointment. In only two out of five tournaments this year has she managed to win more than one match and has now come to Monterrey on the back of a three-match losing streak.

As the top seed at the GSB Thailand Open, she failed to cross the quarter-final hurdle and slumped in her opening round at both Dubai and Doha, where she had traditionally done well in the past.

The World No. 7 would be desperately hoping to get back to winning ways when she takes the court tonight against World No. 88 Danka Kovinic. The top seed has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Kovinic, winning their last two matches. Even though they last faced off five years ago in 2015, this should be the perfect opportunity for Svitolina to notch up a win and get back the confidence that has gone missing before she embarks on a tough North American swing at Indian Wells and Miami.

Here's all you need to know about the Monterrey Open

Tournament: Abierto GNP Seguros

Category: WTA International

City: Monterrey, Mexico

Venue: Sonoma Club

Prize money: $251, 750

Tournament schedule: March 2-8, 2020

Match schedule: (1) Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Danka Kovinic (MNE) first round match not before 2 am IST on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Head-to-head: Svitolina leads 2-1

Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast in India

