Monterrey Open 2020, Elina Svitolina vs Danka Kovinic: Preview, head-to-head, match schedule and more
It hasn't been the kind of season Elina Svitolina was expecting after a pretty good finish to 2019. As the defending champion at the WTA Finals, she made it to the final once more before going down to Ashleigh Barty.
If the Ukrainian was hoping to bring that form and momentum into the new year, then she was in for a disappointment. In only two out of five tournaments this year has she managed to win more than one match and has now come to Monterrey on the back of a three-match losing streak.
As the top seed at the GSB Thailand Open, she failed to cross the quarter-final hurdle and slumped in her opening round at both Dubai and Doha, where she had traditionally done well in the past.
The World No. 7 would be desperately hoping to get back to winning ways when she takes the court tonight against World No. 88 Danka Kovinic. The top seed has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Kovinic, winning their last two matches. Even though they last faced off five years ago in 2015, this should be the perfect opportunity for Svitolina to notch up a win and get back the confidence that has gone missing before she embarks on a tough North American swing at Indian Wells and Miami.
Here's all you need to know about the Monterrey Open
Tournament: Abierto GNP Seguros
Category: WTA International
City: Monterrey, Mexico
Venue: Sonoma Club
Prize money: $251, 750
Tournament schedule: March 2-8, 2020
Match schedule: (1) Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Danka Kovinic (MNE) first round match not before 2 am IST on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Head-to-head: Svitolina leads 2-1
Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast in India
Live Scores: Click here
Published 03 Mar 2020, 23:04 IST