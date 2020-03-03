Monterrey Open 2020, Kim Clijsters vs Johanna Konta: Preview, head-to-head, match schedule and more

Kim Clijsters is eyeing her first win after her comeback

All eyes will be on Kim Clijsters as the four-time Grand Slam champion continues her comeback on the WTA Tour. Even though she did lose her first match at Dubai, the gritty show she put up in her 2-6, 6-7(6) loss to Australian Open runner-up Garbine Muguruza speaks volumes of her desire and motivation even at the age of 36.

Clijsters still glides gracefully on the court, something tennis fans had grown used to watching during her first and second career. All she needs is a few more matches under her belt to get over the rustiness following which she should be able to challenge the very best.

In her second tournament, the former World No. 1 faces the second seed and World No. 16 Johanna Konta in their first-ever face-off. Considering the kind of struggles the Briton has been going through, she definitely would not like to face someone as feisty as the Belgian.

Konta hasn't had the best of starts to the 2020 season. She is yet to win a match in three tournaments and arrives in Monterrey low confidence.

For Clijsters, this would be the perfect opportunity to notch up her first win but it remains to be seen how, after such a long break, she can cope if the match goes the distance.

Here's all you need to know about the Monterrey Open:

Tournament: Abierto GNP Seguros

Category: WTA International

City: Monterrey, Mexico

Venue: Sonoma Club

Prize money: $251, 750

Tournament schedule: March 2-8, 2020

Match schedule: (2) Johanna Konta (GBR) vs (WC) Kim Clijsters (BEL) first round match not before 6:30 am IST on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Head-to-head: First meeting

Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast in India

Live Scores: Click here