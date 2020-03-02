Monterrey Open 2020: Preview, where to watch, TV schedule and more

Elina Svitolina is the top seed at WTA Monterrey (file photo)

World No. 7 Elina Svitolina will look to overcome her struggles as the Abierto GNP Seguros gets underway in Monterrey, Mexico today. The Ukrainian has suffered three first-round losses in five tournaments this year and would hope to turn around her fortunes after getting the top seeding at this WTA International event.

The Middle Eastern swing, where Svitolina usually does well, turned out to be disastrous for the 25-year-old. Svitolina failed to take even a set in her two outings in Dubai and Doha and would desperately hope to come out of the slump when she takes the court at Monterrey against Danka Kovinic.

It would, however, not be an easy route to the final for her. A bevy of stars have descended at this tournament and competition is expected to be at its peak.

Svitolina might have to face the fifth seed and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the quarter-finals, if the draw does indeed pan out according to the seedings. Stephens has failed to win a single match in four tournaments this year and, much like Svitolina, would be keen to end her losing streak here.

Rebecca Peterson, who won a couple of WTA titles in the fall, hasn't been able to bring that confidence into the new year. As the sixth seed, the Swede would aim to get past Kateryna Kozlova and move into the semis where she could meet Svitolina or Stephens.

The second half of the draw is absolutely packed with multiple former World No. 1s. Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters plays her second tournament on her return to competitive tennis following a gritty first-round loss to Garbine Muguruza in Dubai. The 36-year-old, who has also received a wildcard at Indian Wells to be played later this month, meets second seed Johanna Konta in her opener.

Victoria Azarenka is the seventh seed and has drawn Tamara Zidansek. If she can cross that hurdle and Anastasia Potapova, potentially her second-round opponent, the two-time Australian Open winner might be crossing swords with a familiar foe in Clijsters, provided the Belgian too can win her first two rounds.

Venus Williams has also been placed in the same section of the draw and so has been Yafan Wang, who has a very good chance of making the semis from that half of the draw.

Here's all you need to know about the Monterrey Open:

Tournament: Abierto GNP Seguros

Category: WTA International

City: Monterrey, Mexico

Venue: Sonoma Club

Prize money: $251, 750

Tournament schedule: March 2-8, 2020

Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast in India

Live Scores: Click here