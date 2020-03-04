Monterrey Open 2020: Tamara Zidansek notches easy win over Victoria Azarenka

Tamara Zidansek

Tamara Zidansek put her best foot forward at the Monterrey Open on Tuesday, claiming a magnificent win against Victoria Azarenka, who simply couldn’t shake off the rust in her game. Azarenka ultimately fell to a 6-2, 6-2 defeat on Cancha Central at the Sierra Madre Tennis Club.

The two were meeting for the first time on the WTA circuit. Having remained on the sidelines since the US Open last year, Azarenka was looking to make a successful comeback.

Zidansek, on the other hand, had a terrific few matches in her first appearance in Acapulco, making it to the quarterfinals.

The two players traded holds to begin the match, following which Zidansek made her move, breaking the Belarusian's serve to move to a 3-1 lead.

With Azarenka struggling to make meaningful returns, Zidansek cruised along in the set, gaining plenty of free points. A double fault from Azarenka handed Zidansek a double break but the Belarusian fought back, saving set point and breaking serve to make it 5-2.

Just when it looked as though Azarenka was finding her way back into the match, unforced errors once again proved costly and she eventually conceded the first set 6-2, in 34 minutes.

The 22-year-old began the second set with a strong hold while Azarenka's struggles continued as she conceded yet another break of serve, this time to love. Zidansek secured another hold following Azarenka finally got on the board, holding her serve in the fourth game.

However, three games later, Azarenka found herself serving to stay in the match at 2-5. A few loose shots allowed Zidansek to race ahead to double match point and the Slovenian made no mistake, putting an end to Azarenka's misery in one hour and seven minutes.

Advertisement

Zidansek will face either Anastasia Potapova or Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the next round.