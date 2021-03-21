Monterrey Open 2021 final: Leylah Fernandez vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Viktorija Golubic

Date: 21 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto GNP Seguros 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Monterrey, Mexico

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Leylah Fernandez vs Viktorija Golubic preview

Leylah Fernandez retrieves a ball

Teenage phenom Leylah Fernandez will be looking to win her first title on the WTA tour in Monterrey when she takes on Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in the championship match on Sunday.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is one of the most promising teenagers on the WTA tour right now. Already in the top 100, the 18-year-old made waves last year in her first full season. Fernandez reached her first final in Acapulcoin earlyy 2020, where she lost to Great Brtiain's Heather Watson.

The COVID-enforced tour suspension then took away all of Fernandez's momentum in 2020, and she had failed to win more than two matches at a tournament before arriving in Mexico. The World No. 88 has had a good week at the WTA 250 event so far, and has not dropped a single set en route the finals.

Fernandez confirmed her place in the Monterrey final with a comprehensive win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tomo, who won the Guadalajara Open a week ago.

Now standing between Fernandez and a maiden career title is Viktorija Golubic, who happens to be a veteran on the WTA tour. Golubic, who is ranked 102nd in the rankings, competes primarily on the ITF circuit these days. That said, the World No. 51 has been thoroughly impressive in the last two tournaments she has entered, reaching the finals in Lyon last week and now Monterrey.

Golubic's low ranking meant that she had to go through qualifying just to play in the main draw. The Swiss not only qualified for the tournament, but also went on to beat the likes of eighth-seeded Ann Li, Russia's Anna Blinkova and USA's Lauren Davis to reach the final.

Leylah Fernandez vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

The championship match in Monterrey will be the first career meeting between Leylah Fernandez and Viktorija Golubic on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Viktorija Golubic

Leylah Fernandez is mature beyond her years when it comes to the fundamentals of the game. The Canadian has solid footwork and groundstrokes and is always on her toes when she is returning serve.

During her semifinals match against Sorribes Tomo, the 18-year-old completely subjugated her opponent's serve, and won more than 50% of her points on return of first and second serves at one point of the match.

Viktorija Golubic, on the other hand, is not as clinical as Fernandez but her experience on the tour will stand her in good stead in the final. The 28-year-old, who plays a single-handed backhand, hits heavy groundstrokes and will be looking to target Fernandez's underdeveloped serve with deep returns, especially on her backhand wing.

The Swiss does have an inconsistent serve though, which is something that the young Canadian will have to capitalise on if she intends to win her first title on Sunday.

Prediction: Leylah Fernandez to win in straight sets.