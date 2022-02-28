Monterrey Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (2) Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Tournament: Monterrey Open

Date: 28 February 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monterrey, Mexico

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova preview

Leylah Fernandez will open her Monterrey Open 2022 title defense with a first-round encounter against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday.

Fernandez, the second seed, lifted her first WTA trophy at this venue last year. The youngster blazed through the field -- with wins over the likes of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Viktorija Golubic -- without dropping a set and will be keen to pick right where she left off.

Schmiedlova, meanwhile, will be hoping to carry the momentum from her quarterfinal run in Guadalajara last week. The Slovak player notched a couple of solid wins over Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Anastasia Potapova before going down to Wang Qiang.

Schmiedlova does possess a strong baseline-oriented game that is well-suited for the hardcourts and could cause a few problems for the defending champion.

Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Fernandez and Schmiedlova, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova prediction

﻿﻿Schmiedlova enters the Monterrey Open after reaching the quarterfinal in Guadalajara

Fernandez will need to find her goorve quickly. Fernandez hasn't made the best of starts to the year and comes into the tournament with a 1-2 win-loss record. Her only win came against Ekaterina Alexandrova, but she has suffered drubbings in her other two matches.

Against a big striker of the ball in the form of Anna Karolina Schiemdlova, the youngster will have very little time to find her groove. She likes to take the ball early and possesses solid groundstrokes off both wings. She will also have a certain level of confidence in her game after having picked up a few wins in Guadalajara and will look to be aggressive and dictate proceedings on Monday.

Fernandez will need to ensure a good start and her serve plays a key role in the contest. If she can rely on serve to win a few easy points, that could take some pressure off and allow her to play with more freedom. She will, however, need to be at her sharpest to avoid an early upset

Prediction: Fernandez to win in three sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan