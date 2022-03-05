Monterrey Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Tournament: Monterrey Open.

Date: 5 March 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Monterrey, Mexico.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $235,238.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Fernandez at the 2022 Australian Open.

Defending champion Leylah Fernandez will square off against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the 2022 Monterrey Open on Saturday.

Fernandez's title defense continued with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Wang Qiang. The Canadian made a disappointing start to the match as she lost serve twice to trail 0-3. But she raised her level as the match progressed to level the score at 4-4.

The teenager held a set point on her opponent's serve while leading 6-5, but couldn't get the job done. Fernandez was much better in the ensuing tie-break and won it without much fuss. In the first game of the second set, she held three break points, but failed to capitalize on those chances.

The Canadian then secured a break of serve in the fifth game of the set to lead 4-2 and held on to that advantage until the end of the match. After an underwhelming campaign in Australia, including an opening-round exit from the season's first Grand Slam, Fernandez is back to her best in Monterrey.

Abierto GNP Seguros @Abierto_GNP clinched last SF spot beating Qiang Wang 7-6(4) - 6-4 in 2:45 A.M. finish Leylah Fernandezclinched last SF spot beating Qiang Wang7-6(4) - 6-4 in 2:45 A.M. finish #AbiertoGNPSeguros Leylah Fernandez 🇨🇦 clinched last SF spot beating Qiang Wang 🇨🇳 7-6(4) - 6-4 in 2:45 A.M. finish #AbiertoGNPSeguros

Beatriz Haddad Maia (R) at the 2022 Australian Open.

Beatriz Haddad Maia had a disappointing start to the year. With a 1-4 record for the year prior to this tournament, the Brazilian looked to be in a slump that she couldn't come out of. She has done just that in Monterrey by reaching the semifinals.

Haddad Maia defeated Panna Udvardy and Wang Xinyu in the first couple of rounds. She saved three match points en route to a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7) win over Marie Bouzkova in the quarterfinals.

wta @WTA match points saved

rd-set tiebreak

hour victory!



Beatriz Haddad Maia bests Bouzkova to reach the Monterrey final four



#AbiertoGNPSeguros match points savedrd-set tiebreakhour victory!Beatriz Haddad Maia bests Bouzkova to reach the Monterrey final four 3️⃣ match points saved 3️⃣ rd-set tiebreak3️⃣ hour victory!🇧🇷 Beatriz Haddad Maia bests Bouzkova to reach the Monterrey final four 👊#AbiertoGNPSeguros https://t.co/700rJOBAWa

While her results in singles were not up to the mark, Haddad Maia has done quite well in doubles this year. Along with partner Anna Danilina, she won the Sydney International and made the final of the Australian Open as well.

Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

This is going to be their first meeting on tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Leylah Fernandez vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

After a slow start to the year, both players have found their form in Monterrey. Fernandez's quarterfinal match had a very late start at 1:00 am and ended before 3:00 am. While Haddad Maia's match ended a lot earlier, she played for more than three hours. Both players will probably be exhausted and could be hindered due to fatigue in the semifinals.

They're both left-handed players, which negates the natural advantage they have against the majority of the tour. Haddad Maia will be looking to move her opponent around in order to extract some errors. Fernandez, however, possesses good court coverage and is able to switch from defense to offense effortlessly. Haddad Maia's flat and counterpunching game style might cause Fernandez some discomfort.

The Canadian, on her part, will aim to use her forehand to devastating effect. As the defending champion, she seems quite focused on the task at hand and is likely to move further in pursuit of her title defense.

Prediction: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan