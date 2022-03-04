Monterrey Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Wang Qiang preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Leylah Fernandez vs Wang Qiang.

Tournament: Monterrey Open.

Date: 4 March 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Monterrey, Mexico.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $235,238.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Leylah Fernandez vs Wang Qiang preview

Fernandez at the 2022 Australian Open.

Defending champion Leylah Fernandez will take on China's Wang Qiang in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Monterrey Open on Friday.

Fernandez's start to the year has been rather uneventful, especially considering the expectations placed on her after her brilliant run to the final of the 2021 US Open.

She lost in the second round of the Adelaide International to Iga Swiatek at the start of 2022. The Canadian was then upset in the opening round of the Australian Open by Madison Inglis.

At the Monterrey Open, Fernandez commenced her title defense with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. In the second round, she had to dig deep to battle past Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3). The teenager has now reached her first quarterfinal since making the last eight of the US Open last year.

wta @WTA @leylahfernandez



The defending champion starts her Monterrey run with a straight set win against Schmiedlova.



#AbiertoGNPSeguros Clean win forThe defending champion starts her Monterrey run with a straight set win against Schmiedlova. Clean win for 🇨🇦 @leylahfernandez The defending champion starts her Monterrey run with a straight set win against Schmiedlova.#AbiertoGNPSeguros https://t.co/AZnIOEBlEv

Wang Qiang at the 2022 Australian Open.

After dropping out of the top 100 of the rankings in 2021, Wang Qiang seems to be having a career resurgence over the last few weeks. Her start to the 2022 season was tough as she lost in the qualifying rounds of the first couple of tournaments she competed in.

The Chinese then made it to the third round of the Australian Open. She scored an upset win over Coco Gauff in the second round and then lost to Madison Keys in the next round. The 30-year-old followed that up by reaching the semifinals of the WTA 250 in Guadalajara.

At the Monterrey Open, she's been pushed to the limits in both of her matches so far. Wang Qiang scored three-set wins over Dalma Galfi and Mayar Sherif in the first and second rounds respectively to reach the quarterfinals of a second straight tournament.

Leylah Fernandez vs Wang Qiang head-to-head

This is set to be their first meeting on tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Leylah Fernandez vs Wang Qiang prediction

Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 US Open.

Wang Qiang has had a much better year than her Canadian opponent so far. But the defending champion seems to have found her footing in Monterrey.

wta @WTA



Defending champion



#AbiertoGNPSeguros The Canadian overcomes a tough late night testDefending champion @leylahfernandez is into the quarterfinals in Monterrey. The Canadian overcomes a tough late night test 👊Defending champion 🇨🇦 @leylahfernandez is into the quarterfinals in Monterrey.#AbiertoGNPSeguros https://t.co/LmmZIsSGJB

Fernandez excels at turning defense into offense rather quickly, and her forehand is her choice of shot to trouble her opponents. Consequently, the Chinese will aim to shorten the points and not give the teenager any rhythm and a chance to settle into the match.

A lengthy contest would also favor Fernandez. She has demonstrated incredible mental fortitude and often plays much better when she's on the backfoot. The 19-year-old seems quite determined to defend her title here and has raised her level accordingly.

Overall, Fernandez should be able to move past her more experienced opponent and into the semifinals.

Prediction: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra