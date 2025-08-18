Monterrey Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa preview, head-to-head, prediction & pick | Abierto GNP Seguros

Match Details
Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa
Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Tournament: Monterrey Open
Round: First Round
Venue: Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa preview
Alycia Parks will be facing Cristina Bucsa in the first round of the 2025 Monterrey Open on Tuesday, August 19.
Parks has yet to find her best potential on tour. After second-round exits in Doha, Dubai, and Indian Wells, she was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon and the last 16 in Prague. Despite a valiant effort against Sara Bejlek, she lost against the Czech 7-6(9), 6-3 in Prague.
The American will enter Monterrey after early exits in Montreal and Cincinnati. She was eliminated by Caty McNally in Montreal and Barbora Krejcikova in Cincinnati. The Czech defeated Parks in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
Meanwhile, Cristina Bucsa has had an ordinary season so far. She entered the qualifiers in Indian Wells, Dubai, and Miami but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. She managed to reach the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, which was her best result on tour this season.
Bucsa entered Monterrey after a first-round exit in Cincinnati. In Monterrey, she defeated Lia Karatancheva in the first qualifier and then brushed aside Kayla Cross to enter the main draw. The Spaniard outclassed Cross in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.
Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa head-to-head
Parks leads the head-to-head against Bucsa 2-0. She defeated the Spaniard most recently in the 2023 Canadian Open.
Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa prediction
Parks has struggled to find consistency in the last two years. She has an incredible skill set, but has recently failed to find a balance to achieve success on tour. The American has great court coverage ability and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.
Bucsa, meanwhile, hasn't been able to crack the code against higher-ranked opponents. She's had a decent season on grass and will be eager to improve further in the next few months. The 27-year-old has a patient all-around game and likes to keep her opponents guessing on court.
Considering their record on hardcourts and consistency at the highest level, Bucsa will be a slight favorite to come out on top. She should be able to outfox the American and enter the second round.
Pick: Cristina Bucsa to win in straight sets.