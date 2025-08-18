Monterrey Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa preview, head-to-head, prediction & pick | Abierto GNP Seguros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tournament: Monterrey Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa preview

Alycia Parks will be facing Cristina Bucsa in the first round of the 2025 Monterrey Open on Tuesday, August 19.

Parks has yet to find her best potential on tour. After second-round exits in Doha, Dubai, and Indian Wells, she was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon and the last 16 in Prague. Despite a valiant effort against Sara Bejlek, she lost against the Czech 7-6(9), 6-3 in Prague.

Ad

Trending

The American will enter Monterrey after early exits in Montreal and Cincinnati. She was eliminated by Caty McNally in Montreal and Barbora Krejcikova in Cincinnati. The Czech defeated Parks in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Bucsa at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Cristina Bucsa has had an ordinary season so far. She entered the qualifiers in Indian Wells, Dubai, and Miami but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. She managed to reach the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, which was her best result on tour this season.

Ad

Bucsa entered Monterrey after a first-round exit in Cincinnati. In Monterrey, she defeated Lia Karatancheva in the first qualifier and then brushed aside Kayla Cross to enter the main draw. The Spaniard outclassed Cross in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa head-to-head

Parks leads the head-to-head against Bucsa 2-0. She defeated the Spaniard most recently in the 2023 Canadian Open.

Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alycia Parks Cristina Bucsa

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Alycia Parks vs Cristina Bucsa prediction

Parks has struggled to find consistency in the last two years. She has an incredible skill set, but has recently failed to find a balance to achieve success on tour. The American has great court coverage ability and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.

Bucsa, meanwhile, hasn't been able to crack the code against higher-ranked opponents. She's had a decent season on grass and will be eager to improve further in the next few months. The 27-year-old has a patient all-around game and likes to keep her opponents guessing on court.

Ad

Considering their record on hardcourts and consistency at the highest level, Bucsa will be a slight favorite to come out on top. She should be able to outfox the American and enter the second round.

Pick: Cristina Bucsa to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More