Monterrey Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction & pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks
Date: August 20, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Monterrey Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks preview
Top seed Emma Navarro is all set to take on compatriot Alycia Parks in the second round of the 2025 Monterrey Open.
Navarro has won 25 of the 45 matches she has played in 2025, winning a title at the Merida Open. Overall, she has a 12-10 win/loss record on hard courts this year, with quarterfinal finishes at the Adelaide International and at the Australian Open being her other notable results aside from her Merida title.
Navarro began her North American hard-court swing with a 5-7, 6-7 (1) loss against Maria Sakkari in the second round of the Citi DC Open, followed by a 5-7, 4-6 loss against Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the Canadian Open. She lost 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 against Ella Seidel in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. At the Monterrey Open, she got a bye in the first round.
Alycia Parks has a 15-20 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal finish at the ASB Classic. Barring that run in Auckland, Parks has not made it past the second round at any of the events she has played at.
Parks entered the event in Monterrey on the back of successive first-round defeats at the Canadian Open (lost against Caty McNally) and at the Cincinnati Open (lost against Barbora Krejcikova). At the Monterrey Open, she began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the first round.
Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks head-to-head
Navarro has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Parks, having won the only match 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in Amstelveen in 2021.
Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks prediction
Both of Navarro's career titles on the WTA Tour have come on the hard courts. Besides her Merida title this year, she also won the Hobart International last year, winning 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 against Elise Mertens in the final.
Parks has won her only WTA title on a hard court, winning the Lyon Open in 2023, defeating Caroline Garcia in the final. She also has five hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came at the Open Angers last year, where she won against Belinda Bencic in the final.
The difference in ranking and form indicates that Navarro is the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Navarro to win in straight sets