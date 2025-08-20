Monterrey Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction & pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks

Date: August 20, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Monterrey Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks preview

In Picture: Navarro in action (Getty)

Top seed Emma Navarro is all set to take on compatriot Alycia Parks in the second round of the 2025 Monterrey Open.

Ad

Trending

Navarro has won 25 of the 45 matches she has played in 2025, winning a title at the Merida Open. Overall, she has a 12-10 win/loss record on hard courts this year, with quarterfinal finishes at the Adelaide International and at the Australian Open being her other notable results aside from her Merida title.

Navarro began her North American hard-court swing with a 5-7, 6-7 (1) loss against Maria Sakkari in the second round of the Citi DC Open, followed by a 5-7, 4-6 loss against Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the Canadian Open. She lost 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 against Ella Seidel in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. At the Monterrey Open, she got a bye in the first round.

Ad

Alycia Parks has a 15-20 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal finish at the ASB Classic. Barring that run in Auckland, Parks has not made it past the second round at any of the events she has played at.

Parks entered the event in Monterrey on the back of successive first-round defeats at the Canadian Open (lost against Caty McNally) and at the Cincinnati Open (lost against Barbora Krejcikova). At the Monterrey Open, she began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the first round.

Ad

Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

Navarro has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Parks, having won the only match 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in Amstelveen in 2021.

Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro TBD TBD TBD Alycia Parks TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Emma Navarro vs Alycia Parks prediction

Both of Navarro's career titles on the WTA Tour have come on the hard courts. Besides her Merida title this year, she also won the Hobart International last year, winning 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 against Elise Mertens in the final.

Parks has won her only WTA title on a hard court, winning the Lyon Open in 2023, defeating Caroline Garcia in the final. She also has five hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came at the Open Angers last year, where she won against Belinda Bencic in the final.

Ad

The difference in ranking and form indicates that Navarro is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Navarro to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More