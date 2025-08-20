Monterrey Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova
Date: August 20, 2025
Tournament: Monterrey Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova preview
Seventh seed Leylah Fernandez will take on Rebecca Sramkova in the second round of the Monterrey Open 2025.
Fernandez kicked off the North American swing with a title-winning run at the Citi DC Open. She couldn't sustain this form, and left the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open without winning a match. She arrived in Monterrey looking for her first win since her triumph in Washington.
Fernandez was up against Jaqueline Cristian in the first round. After a couple of underwhelming results, she was locked in from the start in this contest. A single break of serve in her favor in each set helped her register a 6-3, 7-5 win.
Sramkova won only one match across the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. She was on the hunt for a confidence boosting win in Monterrey as well. She was drawn against home favorite Victoria Rodriguez in her opener here.
Sramkova raced through the first set, dishing out a bagel to claim it. While the second set was competitive, her focus didn't waver. A lone break of serve sealed the match in her favor, beating her opponent 6-0, 6-3.
Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova prediction
Both players were in dire need of a win after throwing a stinker in their last two tournaments, especially with the US Open on the horizon. Neither dropped their serve en route to winning their first-round matches in Monterrey.
It appeared as if Fernandez would turn her season around after winning the Citi DC Open, especially after beating the likes of Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina. However, she took a step back instead. She improved her record for the season to 21-18 with her latest win, and to 16-10 on hardcourts.
Sramkova's record for the year now stands at 18-22, with 10 of those wins coming on hardcourts against 13 losses. She has a 4-8 record against top 50 players on hardcourts, and has lost her last three matches against them. Fernandez has gone 8-8 against top 50 players this season on hardcourts.
Both are ranked in the top 40 and have had their moments in the sun this year, albeit not on a consistent basis. Fernandez has outperformed Sramkova by a decent margin so far, so she will be the favorite to win based on their results this year.
Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets.