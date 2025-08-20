Monterrey Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova

Date: August 20, 2025

Tournament: Monterrey Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova preview

Fernandez at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seventh seed Leylah Fernandez will take on Rebecca Sramkova in the second round of the Monterrey Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Fernandez kicked off the North American swing with a title-winning run at the Citi DC Open. She couldn't sustain this form, and left the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open without winning a match. She arrived in Monterrey looking for her first win since her triumph in Washington.

Fernandez was up against Jaqueline Cristian in the first round. After a couple of underwhelming results, she was locked in from the start in this contest. A single break of serve in her favor in each set helped her register a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Ad

Sramkova won only one match across the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. She was on the hunt for a confidence boosting win in Monterrey as well. She was drawn against home favorite Victoria Rodriguez in her opener here.

Sramkova raced through the first set, dishing out a bagel to claim it. While the second set was competitive, her focus didn't waver. A lone break of serve sealed the match in her favor, beating her opponent 6-0, 6-3.

Ad

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez

-325 +1.5 (-1000)

Over 21.5 (-110)

Rebecca Sramkova +240 -1.5 (+450)

Under 21.5 (-130)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova prediction

Rebecca Sramkova at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players were in dire need of a win after throwing a stinker in their last two tournaments, especially with the US Open on the horizon. Neither dropped their serve en route to winning their first-round matches in Monterrey.

Ad

It appeared as if Fernandez would turn her season around after winning the Citi DC Open, especially after beating the likes of Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina. However, she took a step back instead. She improved her record for the season to 21-18 with her latest win, and to 16-10 on hardcourts.

Sramkova's record for the year now stands at 18-22, with 10 of those wins coming on hardcourts against 13 losses. She has a 4-8 record against top 50 players on hardcourts, and has lost her last three matches against them. Fernandez has gone 8-8 against top 50 players this season on hardcourts.

Ad

Both are ranked in the top 40 and have had their moments in the sun this year, albeit not on a consistent basis. Fernandez has outperformed Sramkova by a decent margin so far, so she will be the favorite to win based on their results this year.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More