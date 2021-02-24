Montpellier 2021: Ugo Humbert vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open Sud de France

Match details

Fixture: Ugo Humbert vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: 24 February 2021

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €262,170

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 7.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Ugo Humbert vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Ugo Humbert was quick to move past the disappointment of an early exit at the Australian Open, as he scored a straight-sets win in his opening round match at the 2021 Open Sud de France.

Up next for Humbert, the fourth seed at this year's tournament, is Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor. Griekspoor took out America's Marcos Giron in a tight three-set match.

Tallon Griekspoor (L)

Griekspoor made his senior debut in 2015, but has largely been competing at the Challenger and Futures levels where he has a total of 17 career finals. The Dutchman has a 2-9 win-loss record at the ATP Level, but that's a noteworthy stat because his two wins have been over top-10 players Stan Wawrinka and Karen Khachanov.

For someone who has made it to the main draw of an ATP event on only half a dozen occasions, that feels like quite an anomaly. But it is also a testament to just how dangerous Griekspoor can be when he is on his game.

Ugo Humbert vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Ugo Humbert has two harcourts titles under his belt.

Ugo Humbert and Tallon Griekspoor have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ugo Humbert vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Ugo Humbert will enter this contest as the favorite, given the vastly mismatched levels of experience between the two players. The Frenchman has already amassed a couple of titles in his young career, and is seen a contender for the title in Montpellier as well.

Humbert enjoys playing under indoor conditions, which only help strengthen his big-hitting game. His first-serve numbers looked sharp in the first round, and he will be looking for a repeat of the same on Wednesday.

For Tallon Griekspoor, this is fairly unfamiliar territory. He has taken out big names in the early stages of tour events in the past, but hasn't always managed to sustain his momentum for longer periods.

Griekspoor will need to find a way to stay positive throughout the match and try to force a tiebreaker or two, where even a slight let-up could lead to a shift in momentum. Griekspoor could end up posing a few questions to his more fancied opponent, but Humbert is still likely power his way through to the last eight.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in straight sets.