Montpellier 2024: Alexander Bublik vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Sud de France

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Bublik vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: February 1, 2024

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €579,320

Live telecast: United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports | Worldwide: Tennis TV

Alexander Bublik vs Denis Shapovalov preview

World No. 27 Alexander Bublik will take on former World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the Open Sud de France 2024 on Thursday (February 1).

Bublik had a promising season last year, garnering 24 wins from 52 matches, including title-winning runs at the Halle Open and the Antwerp European Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Marseille Open and the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The 26-year-old will enter the Open Su de France 2024 on the back of a semifinal appearance at the Adelaide International and a shocking first-round exit at the Australian Open. He was outplayed by Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5). Bublik will be determined to come back strongly in Montpellier.

On the other hand, Denis Shapovalov returned to the men’s tour this year after missing six months due to a knee injury. He had a mediocre season last year, chalking up 13 wins from 26 matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the Adelaide International 1. He also reached the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Shapovalov began his campaign at the Open Su de France in style, cruising past Hugo Gaston 6-1, 6-3. He snapped his three-match losing streak on tour, with early exits at the 2024 Adelaide International and the Australian Open. The Canadian will be hoping to get back to top form in Montepellier and make a deep run.

Alexander Bublik vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Bublik leads the head-to-head 2-0 against Shapovalov. He defeated the Canadian most recently at the 2021 Madrid Open in three sets.

Alexander Bublik vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Bublik -120 -1.5(+190) Under 22.5(-105) Denis Shapovalov -105 +1.5(-275) Over 22.5(-135)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alexander Bublik vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

An exciting contest is on the cards between Bublik and Shapovalov in the second round of the Open Su de France on Thursday. Considering their recent results on tour and ranking superiority, Bublik will start as the favorite.

The Kazakh made a good start to the new calendar year but encountered a major roadblock at the Australian Open. He had no answer to Sumit Nagal’s onslaught in the first round.

The 26-year-old has a well-rounded game to compete at the highest level but struggles with consistency. Known for his unpredictable approach, trickery during rallies and audacious groundstrokes, he will be eager to start well against Shapovalov and exploit his opponent's weaknesses.

The Canadian, on the contrary, is yet to hit top gear on the men's tour. He has been struggling over the last couple of years and would be keen to turn things around in 2024. His towering serve and deadly crosscourt forehand could cause problems for Bublik in this contest.

Shapovalov has the game to challenge Bublik on the big stage, but the second seed should be able to outsmart his opponent and begin his campaign with a win.

Pick: Bublik to win in three sets.