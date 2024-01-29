Montpellier 2024: Andy Murray vs Benoit Paire preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Sud de France

Fixture: (5) Andy Murray vs Benoit Paire

Date: January 29, 2024

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €579,320

Live telecast: United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports | Worldwide: Tennis TV

Andy Murray vs Benoit Paire preview

Murray opens his campaign on Monday.

Andy Murray will seek to get his 2024 campaign up and running against French veteran Benoit Paire in his Montpellier opener following a defeat in the first round of the Australian Open 2024.

Murray, ranked 49th in the world, opened the season with a three-set loss to eventual winner Grigor Dimitrov at the Brisbane International. A week later, the five-time runner-up stumbled in the Australian Open first round for the fourth time, losing to 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets.

The former World No. 1 is coming off a 16-17 2023 season, with just one win in his last five matches. He reached the third round at Melbourne and the second round at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

Murray reached his only final of the season in Doha and lost to Daniil Medvedev. He found success on the Challenger Tour, winning titles at Aix-en-Provence (clay), Surbiton and Nottingham (both grass).

The Scot's only previous appearance in Montpellier was a first-round defeat to Egor Gerasimov.

Meanwhile, World No. 112 Paire is making his season debut after failing to qualify at the Australian Open. The 34-year-old lost in the quarterfinal of the Noumea Challenger before losing in the first round in Tenerife two weeks ago.

Paire lost all four of his tour-level matches in 2023. He found some success on the Challenger Tour, though, winning titles at Puerto Vallarta and San Benedetto del Tronto. The Frenchman also reached the final at Francavilla al Mare and Maia.

The 34-year-old has an 11-7 record in Montpellier, reaching the final in 2013, losing to compatriot Richard Gasquet.

Andy Murray vs Benoit Paire head-to-head

Murray has won all three of his meetings with Paire, including their last clash in the Queen's Club first round in straight sets in 2021. This will be their first meeting on hardcourt.

Andy Murray vs Benoit Paire odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andy Murray Benoit Paire

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Andy Murray vs Benoit Paire prediction

Paire is making his season debut.

Both Murray and Paire are seeking their first win of the season, especially the Frenchman, who went winless in 2023.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, despite his modest success in the previous season.

The 36-year-old has had success on hardcourt, winning one Grand Slam and multiple Masters 1000 titles. Paire has had success in Montpellier before. The lanky Frenchman could trouble Murray with his big serves and powerful groundstrokes, but expect the more consistent Scot to take the win.

Pick: Murray in straight sets