Montpellier 2024 final: Alexander Bublik vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Sud de France

Fixture: (2) Alexander Bublik vs (4) Borna Coric

Date: February 4, 2024

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €579,320

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel | United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports | Worldwide - Tennis TV

Alexander Bublik vs Borna Coric preview

Alexander Bublik at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Second seed Alexander Bublik will take on Borna Coric in the final of the 2024 Open Sud de France on Sunday.

After a first-round bye, Bublik rallied from a set down to win his next two matches. He defeated Denis Shapovalov and Alexander Shevchenko to reach the semifinals, where he faced Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The two were evenly matched for most of the first set, but it was Bublik who buckled under pressure towards the end. Serving to stay in the set at 5-4, the Kazakh got broken and lost the set.

Bublik responded by taking the second set to level the proceedings. He struck first in the decider to go 2-0 up, but Auger-Aliassime broke back to make it 2-2. The Kazakh then snagged another break of serve and held on to the lead this time to score a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Coric, too, received a first-round bye here, after which he dispatched Pedro Martinez and Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to make the last four. He then took on top seed Holger Rune for a spot in the final.

Coric went down a break to trail 2-1 in the first set but swept five of the next six games to take the set. He jumped to a 4-1 lead in the second set, after which Rune threw in the towel as he couldn't continue due to an injury. The Croat thus won the match 6-3, 4-1 ret.

Alexander Bublik vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Bublik leads Coric 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Halle Open in straight sets.

Alexander Bublik vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Bublik -110 +1.5 (-275) Over 22.5 (-125) Borna Coric -120 -1.5 (+190) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Bublik vs Borna Coric prediction

Borna Coric at the 2024 Australian Open.

The duo's road to the final couldn't have been more different. While Coric cruised through his matches without losing a single set, Bublik had to stage a comeback from a set down in each of his wins.

Coric has dropped his serve just once this week, which was against Rune in the previous round. He has easily bested his opponents and played at a good level so far.

As for the Kazakh, he has simply refused to give up this week. He saved three match points in his match against Shapovalov in the second round. He continued to stage one comeback after another in the next two rounds as well.

Bublik is a former champion here and given how he has played here this week, he could add another trophy to his cabinet. Coric has struggled against big servers in the past and the indoor conditions further give them an advantage.

Given Bublik's serving prowess, this could sway the tide in his favor. His shotmaking has complimented his serving and has kept his composure too. Coric could prove to be a tough nut to crack, but this seems to be the Kazakh's match to lose.

Pick: Alexander Bublik to win in three sets.