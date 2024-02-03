Montpellier 2024: Holger Rune vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Sud de France

Fixture: (1) Holger Rune vs (4) Borna Coric

Date: February 3, 2024

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €579,320

Live telecast: United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports | Worldwide: Tennis TV.

Holger Rune vs. Borna Coric preview

Top seed Holger Rune of Denmark will face fourth seed Borna Coric of Croatia in the Montpellier semifinal on Saturday.

Rune seems to have put his disastrous campaign at Australian Open 2024 behind him. He lost to Arthur Cazaux of France in four sets in the second round in Melbourne.

However, the 20-year-old Dane, who is ranked seventh in the world, seems to have gotten his act together in Montpellier. He beat Pablo Llamas Ruiz 7-5, 6-2, and Michael Mmoh 7-6(6), 6-4 in his first two matches there.

While Rune had no problem dealing with Llamas Ruiz’s relatively innocuous serve, the match against Mmoh was a much tighter affair for him. However, Rune showed enough application and patience to prevail in the battle.

Meanwhile, World No. 37 Coric has played well in Montpellier after his disappointing first-round loss to Frances Tiafoe at the Australian Open. He brushed aside Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-0, and then saw off Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the last four.

Coric is yet to be broken in this tournament. On the other hand, he has returned well enough to get decisive breaks repeatedly in his two matches so far.

Holger Rune vs. Borna Coric head-to-head

The two players haven't met before on Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs. Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Borna Coric

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Holger Rune vs. Borna Coric prediction

Rune is one of the most talented players on the Tour. While his coach Boris Becker’s experience must surely be helping him, the Dane seems to have improved his forehand of late. He hit his cross-court forehand really well in the match against Mmoh and was pretty accurate with it.

However, Coric is a powerful hitter himself and is likely to give Rune a difficult time with his groundstrokes. He also defended very well against a hard-hitter like Cobolli in his last match.

Both players have very good backhands, but Rune arguably possesses a better touch and finesse in his game as compared to the Croatian. Hence, the Dane should be the favorite to reach the final in Montpellier.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.