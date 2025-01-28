Montpellier 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Sud de France

Match Details

Match: (Q) Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (6) David Goffin

Date: January 29, 2024

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: €581,140

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky UK | Canada - TSN

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs David Goffin preview

In Picture: Aleksandar Kovacevic (Getty)

Sixth-seeded David Goffin will begin his 2025 Open Sud de France campaign against American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round. Kovacevic has not found much success on the ATP Tour in 2025 so far. The American player failed to qualify for the main draw at the Australian Open, losing 6-3, 6-7(5), 1-6 against Gauthier Onclin in the qualifying round.

Trending

At the Open Sud de France, Kovacevic began positively, winning both his qualifying matches in straight sets. In the first round, he defeated Robin Bertrand 7-6(4), 6-4, and then followed up with a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final round.

A former Top-10 player, David Goffin has got off to a bad start in the 2025 season. The Belgian player has lost all of his three matches in the season so far. In his first tournament of the season, he lost 2-6, 2-6 to Aleksandar Vukic in the first round of the Brisbane International.

Goffin's poor form continued as he then succumbed to a heavy 1-6, 2-6 loss to Rinki Hijikata at the Adelaide International. A former quarterfinalist at the Australian Open, Goffin had an early exit at Melbourne this time around, losing 1-6, 2-6, 6-7(2) against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs David Goffin head-to-head

These two players are yet to play on the ATP Tour.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs David Goffin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aleksandar Kovacevic -140 TBD TBD David Goffin +110 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs David Goffin prediction

Kovacevic has yet to make a meaningful run at any of the ATP events in his career so far. The American player has a decent hard-court record on the Challenger Tour, winning five titles. He won the Oeiras Challenger title this month itself, with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Zsombor Piros.

Goffin has won four hard-court titles on the ATP Tour. The Belgian player has reached 10 finals on the surface, the most notable being a final run at the 2017 ATP Finals in London, where he lost 5-4, 6-4, 3-6 to Grigor Dimitrov. The last hard-court title for the former World No. 7 came at the Open Sud de France, when he won the title in 2021, with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Goffin has a track record and has been a past champion at the event. However, Kovacevic is the more in-shape player, having won a title in the Challenger event this month. As a result, the American player will be a slight favorite in this match.

Pick: Kovacevic to win in straight sets

