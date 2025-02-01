Montpellier 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Occitanie

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
Date: February 1, 2025
Tournament: Open Occitanie 2025
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Su De France Arena, Montpellier, France
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard (Indoor)
Prize Money: £596,035
Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview
Top seed Andrey Rublev will take on Aleksandar Kovacevic in the semifinals of the Montpellier Open on Saturday.
After a decent season last year, Rublev is yet to find his rhythm in 2025. He succumbed to early exits in Hong Kong and Melbourne, where he lost to Joao Fonseca in the first round. Despite a spirited effort against Fonseca, the Brazilian qualifier stunned him in straight sets, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-6(5).
The Russian quickly made amends in Montpellier by cruising past Christopher Eubanks and Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first two rounds. He outfoxed the American in straight sets and was handed the win against Basilashvili midway through the match as the Georgian was forced to retire due to injury.
Aleksandar Kovacevic, meanwhile, has made a determined start to the season this year. He has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit by amassing a title-winning run in the Oeiras 2 Challenger and now a semifinal run in the Montpellier Open.
The American entered the main draw in Montpellier via the qualifiers and then overpowered David Goffin in the first round. He then defeated the likes of Mattia Bellucci and Alexander Bublik en route to the last four. Kovacevic edged past Bublik in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.
Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head
The head-to-head between Rublev and Kovacevic is poised at 0-0.
Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction
A title-winning run in the Madrid Open and a runner-up finish in the Canada Open saved Rublev's ordinary season last year. The Russian struggled to find consistency on tour and hardly made an impact at the Majors. With almost five years of high-level experience under his belt, he will be eager to win important trophies on tour.
Kovacevic, on the contrary, has been putting in the hard yards on tour in the last few years. He reached the quarterfinals in Newport and Los Cabos last year and will be aiming to win his first ATP title in 2025. The American won 83% of his first serve points against Bublik and saved eight out of eight break points.
A tough challenge will be on the cards for Rublev in the semifinals of the Montpellier Open. Considering their record on hard courts and superior all-around game, Rublev will still be favorite to come out on top. The Russian is starting to find his range after a slow start to the season and should be able to keep up the momentum.
Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.