Montpellier 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Occitanie

Match Details

Fixture: (1/WC) Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: January 29, 2025

Tournament: Open Occitanie 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, top seed Andrey Rublev will take on Christopher Eubanks in the second round of the Open Occitanie 2025.

Trending

Rublev kicked off the new season at the Hong Kong Open, where he was the defending champion. He received a bye into the second round, where he lost to Fabian Marozsan in three sets. He had better luck in doubles, and finished as the runner-up alongside Karen Khachanov.

Rublev then headed to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where he had made the quarterfinals in three of the last four editions. He was up against teen star Joao Fonseca, and went down to him in straight sets. It marked his earliest exit from the season's first Major since he failed to cross the first hurdle back in 2019.

Eubanks started the new year with a quarterfinal showing at the Canberra Challenger. However, he failed to get out of the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open. After a first-round exit from last week's Oeiras Challenger, he arrived in Montpellier for the Open Occitanie.

Eubanks faced Alibek Kachmazov in the first round. The American went down a break to trail 5-2 in the first set, and then reeled off the next five games to snatch the set from his opponent. He started the second set with a break of serve to go 2-0 up, and remained in front until the end to score a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

Rublev leads Eubanks 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last year's Australian Open in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev

-425

+1.5 (-1200)

Over 22.5 (-115)

Christopher Eubanks

+290

-1.5 (+525)

Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Christopher Eubanks at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Rublev is still looking for his first win of the new season, and is currently on a five-match losing streak. He lost all three of his group stage matches at the ATP Finals to end the previous season on a losing note, and his poor run of form has spilled over to the new season as well.

Eubanks scored his first main draw win of the season, and his first since August 2024, by beating Kachmazov in his Montpellier opener. He raised his level after falling behind in the first set, and fired eight aces and won 81 percent of his first serve points over the course of his win.

While Rublev is in the midst of a rough patch, Eubanks 1-8 career record against top 10 players still makes him the favorite to win this match. The latter has lost his last five matches against top 10 players, and has dropped out of the top 100 of the rankings as well. This seems like the Russian's best chance to snap his losing skid.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback