Montpellier 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jesper de Jong preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Sud de France

Match: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jesper de Jong

Date: February 1, 2025

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: €581,140

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky UK | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jesper de Jong preview

In Picture: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Getty)

Second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to continue his 2025 Open Sud de France campaign when he takes on Dutchman Jesper de Jong in the semifinals. Auger-Aliassime's 2025 season has been a mixed bag, with a win/loss record of 8-2. The Canadian has won a title in 2025, the Adelaide International, overcoming Sebastian Korda's challenge 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the final.

Being the second seed, Auger-Aliassime received an opening-round bye at Montpellier. In the second round, he opened his campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) against Arthur Cazaux. In the quarterfinals, he squared off against eighth-seeded Bu Yunchaokete, winning 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second semifinal of the season.

Before Montpellier, Jesper de Jong had not won any matches in 2025. The Dutch player had made first-round exits at both Challenger events he played and also lost in the first round of Qualifying at the Australian Open, losing 4-6, 5-7 to Liam Draxl.

De Jong has been in fine form at the Open Sud de France, not dropping a single set so far. He won via retirement against Quentin Halys in the first round. He followed that up with wins over third-seeded Flavio Cobolli in the second round 6-3, 7-6 (2) and fifth-seeded Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinal 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jesper de Jong head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jesper de Jong odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -550 -1.5 (-190) Over 21.5 (-110) Jesper de Jong +375 +1.5 (+130) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jesper de Jong prediction

Auger-Aliassime has a tremendous record on indoor hardcourts. The former Top 10 player has reached nine finals on the surface, winning five titles. The last indoor hardcourt title for the Canadian came at the 2023 Swiss Indoors event, where he won 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) against Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Jesper de Jong has yet to win a title or make a final at the ATP level. However, the Dutchman has reached four hardcourt finals on the ITF circuit and won three titles.

Given their respective track records on the surface, the second seed will be the overwhelming favorite for the upcoming match.

Prediction- Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets

