Match Details

Match: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (8) Yunchaokete Bu

Date: January 31, 2024

Tournament: Open Occitanie 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: €581,140

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky UK | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yunchaokete Bu preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Image via Getty

Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on the eighth seed Yunchaokete Bu in the quarterfinal of the Open Occitanie in Montpellier on Friday (Jan. 31).

Trending

Former World No. 6 Auger-Aliassime, who started this season by winning the Adelaide International, defeated France's Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 7-6(5) in the second round, just like he did last year at the same event.

The 24-year-old Canadian has a 7-2 win-loss record this season, as he started the season at the United Cup, where he lost to Borna Coric in three sets, before stunning the World No. 4 Taylor Fritz.

Auger-Aliassime was ousted in the second round at the Australian Open. He won the first two sets in tie-breaks against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, before losing the next three.

On the other hand, 23-year-old Yunchaokete Bu lost his first three matches this season, at the Hong Kong Open, ASB Classic and Australian Open.

But in Montpellier, he has done well so far. He defeated World No. 91 Daniel Altmaier 7-6(1), 6-3 and then outplayed France's Constant Lestienne 6-2, 6-1 without any trouble.

Yunchaokete Bu celebrates after a point in this first round match at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yunchaokete Bu head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Yunchaokete Bu have never met on the ATP Tour before so they are level 0-0 in the head-to-head record.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yunchaokete Bu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Felix Auger-Aliassime TBD TBD TBD Yunchaokete Bu TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yunchaokete prediction

World No. 23 Auger-Aliassime will start this match as the favorite. The Canadian also reached the semifinal in Montpellier last year, when he was beaten by the second seed and eventual champion Alexander Bublik, despite winning the first set.

Auger-Aliassime is chasing his first title in France, where he has lost three finals in the ATP 250 events, twice in Marseille and one in Lyon. The 2021 US Open semifinalist has won six ATP titles in his career so far.

His quarterfinal opponent, Yunchaokete Bu has never reached the final at any ATP tour event. His best result came last year at the China Open in Beijing where he was beaten by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinal.

He also reached the semifinal of the Hangzhou Open, where his compatriot Zhizhen Zhang defeated him. Bu has three wins against Top 25 ranked players in his career so far.

In Hangzhou, he had beaten Karen Khachanov whereas in Beijing, he defeated Lorenzo Musetti and Andrey Rublev, who was World No. 6 then.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback