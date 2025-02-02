Montpellier 2025 final: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Occitanie

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Aleksandar Kovacevic

Date: February 2, 2025

Tournament: Open Occitanie 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: €581,140

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky UK | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at the Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Aleksandar Kovacevic in the final of the Open Occitanie in Montpellier. It will be the Canadian's second final of the year while the American will play his first.

Auger-Aliassime entered the ATP 250 event after a second-round exit at the Australian Open. The 24-year-old received a bye to the second round, where he faced Arthur Cazaux and won 6-4, 7-6(5) to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, the Canadian registered a 6-3, 6-4 win to set up a semifinal clash against Jesper de Jong. Auger-Aliassime bagged another straght-set win as he 6-4, 7-6(4) to book his place in the title clash.

Aleksandar Kovacevic qualified for the main draw of the Openn Occitanie after wins over Robin Bertrand and Pablo Carreno Busta. The 26-year-old started with a hard-fought 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win over sixth seed David Goffin and bagged another tough two-set win over Mattia Bellucci, triumphing 7-5, 7-6(5) to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the American faced fourth seed Alexander Bublik and registered a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win to set up a semifinal clash against top seed Andrey Rublev. The first set was tightly fought, and Kovacevic eventually won it 7-5.

The 26-year-old then won the second set to register a 7-5, 6-4 win and reach his maiden ATP singles final.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime currently leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having beaten Kovacevic 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of last year's Cincinnati Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassme vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -350 -1.5 (-315) Over 21.5 (-190) Aleksandar Kovacevic +275 +1.5 (+220) Under 21.5 (+130)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction

Auger-Aliassime will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win but Kovacevic has already beaten three seeded players, two of them in straight sets. Hence, the American should not be written off.

Auger-Aliassime has a solid serve that has fetched him 34 aces from his three matches so far at the Open Occitanie. The 24-year-old plays aggressively and will be eager to put Kovacevic on the back foot from the very first point. However, he can also produce one unforced error too many, and will have to make sure not to hit too many of those.

Kovacevic's serve has been pretty effective as well at the ATP 250 event, with the American serving 41 aces from his five matches so far. The American will look to make the most out of his service games while looking for the odd decisive break. Despite beating some higher-ranked players, Kovacevic will have to be at his best if he is to win the final.

While the American is no slouch, it is hard to see Auger-Aliassime not win unless he slips up badly.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

