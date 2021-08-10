Montreal 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Harriet Dart preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Bianca Andreescu vs Harriet Dart

Date: 10 August 2021

Tournament: National Bank Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 11 pm GST, 4.30 am IST (Wednesday)

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Bianca Andreescu vs Harriet Dart preview

Defending champion Bianca Andreescu will open her 2021 National Bank Open campaign against Great Britain's Harriet Dart in the second round on Tuesday.

Andreescu had a bye in the first round due to her seeding. Dart meanwhile ousted home hope Leylah Fernandez in the first round, prevailing 7-5, 7-6(4) in two hours and 11 minutes.

The US hardcourt series, starting with the National Bank Open in Montreal, has come at the perfect time for Bianca Andreescu. The 21-year-old's form has gone on a downward spiral since her runner-up finish at the Miami Open back in the first week of April.

Andreescu has face a string of injuries and early exits over the last few months. She lost in the first round at Roland Garros, the Bett10pen in Berlin and Wimbledon, making it a woeful summer for her.

If it doesn’t challenger you, it won’t change you. pic.twitter.com/zZK4U3gf92 — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) August 8, 2021

Harriet Dart faced problems of her own during her first-round match against Leylah Fernandez on Monday. The Brit suffered a left calf problem for which she required a medical timeout, and by the end of the encounter she was even seen hobbling at times.

But some big serving and ferocious winners from the baseline helped Dart get the better of Fernandez despite her movement being affected.

The Brit is now on a three-match winning streak at Montreal, having successfully navigated past a couple of qualifying rounds. Hart beat Americans Bernarda Pera and Christina McHale to get into the main draw, and would be keen to keep pushing forward.

Bianca Andreescu vs Harriet Dart head-to-head

Bianca Andreescu and Harriet Dart have played each other twice before, with the head-to-head standing at 1-1. However, both of their encounters took place way back in 2016, when both of them were still finding their feet on tour.

Bianca Andreescu vs Harriet Dart prediction

Harriet Dart

It is no secret that Bianca Andreescu thrives on hardcourts. But it remains to be seen how she will cope with the challenging weather conditions prevailing in Montreal right now.

As many as three women had to retire midway through their matches on Monday because of the heat. In fact, a number of players - both men and women - required blood pressure checks during their matches due to the extreme conditions.

In that context, the fact that Andreescu's match against Hart has been scheduled for the evening session could be a boon for both players.

Andreescu would be desperate to rediscover her form and her match fitness, given how little she has played in the last few months. Dart will likely provide a stern test, but given her calf issues she might struggle to stay with the defending champion if the match goes long.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.

Relentless play from 🇬🇧 @harriet_dart as she takes the first set 7-5 over 🇨🇦 Fernandez.#OBN21 pic.twitter.com/GFZSKgD3AT — wta (@WTA) August 10, 2021

Edited by Musab Abid