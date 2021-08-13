Montreal 2021: Camila Giorgi vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Camila Giorgi vs Coco Gauff

Date: 13 August 2021

Tournament: National Bank Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Camila Giorgi vs Coco Gauff preview

Camila Giorgi and Coco Gauff will square off in the quarterfinals of the 2021 National Bank Open on Friday.

Giorgi continued her impressive run of form by registering an upset win in the third round, beating former champion Petra Kvitova in two tight sets. The Italian, who has now won 10 of her last 13 matches, led through most of the contest and was too solid in all departments for Kvitova on the day.

She will now look to carry the momentum into the next round against Gauff, who has had an easy couple of outings so far this week.

Coco Gauff

Gauff opened her campaign with a commanding 6-1, 6-4 win over Anastasija Sevastova. She then got a couple of lucky breaks - with Anastasia Potapova retiring mid-match and Johanna Konta withdrawing due to injury - which helped Gauff book a place in her third WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Camila Giorgi vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Coco Gauff leads Camila Giorgi in their current head-to-head by a margin of 1-0, having registered a straight-sets win over the Italian in Parma earlier this year.

Camila Giorgi vs Coco Gauff prediction

Camila Giorgi was very consistent off the backhand side against Petra Kvitova

Both Camila Giorgi and Coco Gauff have been playing some solid tennis in 2021, and this match has all the makings of a blockbuster.

Giorgi, in particular, has been at her absolute best in recent weeks. The Italian, who is known for her gung-ho brand of tennis, has been quite consistent with her shotmaking of late. That has led to big wins over the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova.

Giorgi was especially impressive with her backhand on Thursday, getting an incredible 100% of returns back in play off that wing. She also struck a total of 17 winners in the match against 20 unforced errors, which is a marked improvement from her usual numbers.

For Gauff, the key will lie in her ability to put pressure on her opponent's service games. Giorgi squandered early breaks in both her sets against Kvitova and coughed up a few untimely double faults, which could be exploited by a more consistent player.

Gauff will also need to direct a lot of traffic to her opponent's forehand, which is more likely to break under pressure. The American does have the sort of game to frustrate Giorgi into overpressing, but she will have to play a strong tactical match to stop the Italian's march.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.

