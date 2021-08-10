Montreal 2021: Danielle Collins vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Jil Teichmann

Date: 10 August 2021

Tournament: National Bank Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Approx 6.30 pm local time, 10.30 pm GMT, 4.00 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Danielle Collins vs Jil Teichmann preview

Danielle Collins will have her sights on winning a third consecutive tournament when she starts her National Bank Open campaign against Jil Teichmann at Montreal on Tuesday.

Collins is currently in the middle of her career-best season. The 27-year-old tasted WTA title glory for the first time on the claycourts of Palermo last month. A change of surface couldn't halt her momentum either; Collins began the US hardcourt swing in grand fashion, winning the title in San Jose.

The American will look to extend her fabulous 10-match winning streak in Montreal when she squares off against the 65th-ranked Jil Teichmann.

Jil Teichmann

Teichmann began the season in style, reaching the quarterfinals at the Phillip Island Trophy and the semis at both Adelaide and Dubai. But a series of injuries have plagued her since then, robbing her of a chance to replicate her early-season form.

Teichmann's last tournament also ended in disappointment, as she was forced to withdraw from her second-round match at Palermo due to a left thigh injury.

Having recovered now, the Swiss will hope to push aside those setbacks and get some wins under her belt in Canada. But her job won't be easy given that the in-form Collins is waiting in her opener.

Danielle Collins vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Jil Teichmann leads Danielle Collins 1-0 in their head-to-head, having beaten the American 6-3, 6-3 at the Cincinnati Open last year.

Danielle Collins vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Danielle Collins

This is a clash between two players who have had contrasting fortunes lately. While Danielle Collins has bounced back from endometriosis surgery to put together the most successful phase of her career, Jil Teichmann has been struggling to find her best in recent months.

The Swiss is quite low on confidence right now, and her draw has done her no favors. Although she does have a win over Collins, it remains to be seen how long she can sustain her level on Tuesday.

Collins, on her part, has been playing a ruthless brand of tennis over the past few weeks. The American is coming into this match with a lot of momentum, and will look to stamp her authority with her aggressive forehand.

Her serve has shown signs of improvement too, which was a big contributor to her success in San Jose; Collins struck as many as 12 aces in the final against Daria Kasatkina. The 27-year-old has also been very strong mentally, as evidenced by the fact that she regrouped to get the win despite squandering five match points.

All things considered, Collins seems to have better form and confidence heading into this match, and she should be expected to come through.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid