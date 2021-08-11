Montreal 2021: Simona Halep vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (6) Simona Halep vs Danielle Collins

Date: 11 August 2021

Tournament: National Bank Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 11 pm GMT, 4.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Simona Halep vs Danielle Collins preview

Sixth seed Simona Halep will take on Danielle Collins in the second round of the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday. While Halep was given a bye in the first round, Collins overcame talented Swiss Jil Teichmann 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Halep has been plagued by injuries this season. After making the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, she was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open following her opening match due to a shoulder injury.

The two-time Grand Slam champion returned to action in Stuttgart, where she made the semifinals, but her injury woes returned in Rome. She has since been sidelined from the sport due to a calf injury.

The three-month hiatus has led to Halep's exit from the world's top 10 for the first time since 2014. Nevertheless, she is now ready to return to action in Montreal, where she is a two-time champion.

Danielle Collins

Unlike the Romanian, Danielle Collins is riding a wave of momentum. With 28 wins so far this year, she is having the most successful season of her career. The American clinched her maiden WTA title in Palermo last month before lifting another trophy in San Jose.

On the back of her stunning results, the World No. 28 has moved into the top 30 of the world rankings. She is on a 11-match-winning streak at the moment, which includes her first-round win over Teichmann in Montreal.

She will look to continue her fine form when she takes on the sixth-seeded Halep in the second round.

Simona Halep vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

The sole meeting between the two players took place at the 2014 US Open, which Simona Halep won in three sets. Hence their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in favor of the Romanian.

Simona Halep vs Danielle Collins prediction

The two players possess rather contrasting game styles. Danielle Collins' aggressive ball-striking from the back of the court helps her take control of rallies and rack up a large number of winners. Halep, on the other hand, relies on her movement and speed to get a lot of balls back and draw errors from her opponent's racquet.

Simona Halep

Collins put up an impressive serving display against Teichmann and will look to continue in the same vein against Halep. In her previous match, the American won over 75% of points on first serve and converted five out of six break points. However, she did serve six double faults and will have to be wary of that against Halep.

The Romanian has a reputation for being one of the best returners on tour and will not hesitate to pounce on any opportunities the American provides her. Halep has also improved her serve over the past couple of years and earns quite a few free points.

This second-round encounter could prove to be a cracker. While Collins will look to take the attack to Halep, the Romanian will try and stay patient and force the American into overplaying. If the match goes down to the wire, the Romanian's experience could help her get over the finish line.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram