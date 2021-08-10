Montreal 2021: Victoria Azarenka vs Sorana Cirstea preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (8) Victoria Azarenka vs Sorana Cirstea

Tournament: National Bank Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $1,835,490

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Victoria Azarenka vs Sorana Cirstea preview

Eighth seed Victoria Azarenka will take on Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the National Bank Open in Montreal. While Azarenka was given a bye in the first round, Cirstea overcame Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 in her opener.

After a slow start to the year in Australia, Azarenka managed a semi-final finish in Doha. She also made the last four on the grasscourts in Berlin, losing to eventual champion Ludmilla Samsonova.

The Belarusian's run at Roland Garros was perhaps the biggest highlight of her season. She advanced to the fourth round, her best result in Paris since making the semifinals in 2013.

The National Bank Open will be her first tournament since Wimbledon, and Azarenka will be hoping to get back to winning ways this week.

Sorana Cirstea

Her second-round opponent, Sorana Cirstea has had quite a resurgence this year. She won her first title since 2008 in Istanbul without dropping a set all week. She also reached the final in Strasbourg before progressing to the fourth round at Roland Garros, her best result at a Major since 2017.

As a result of her stunning displays, the Romanian has climbed to No. 40 in the world, after having started the season ranked at No. 71.

Victoria Azarenka vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head

Victoria Azarenka and Sorana Cirstea have met four times before with the Belarusian leading the head-to-head 3-1. However, Cirstea won their most recent encounter in three sets, at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Victoria Azarenka vs Sorana Cirstea prediction

Both women play a similar brand of tennis. They rely on their powerful, flat groundstrokes to take charge of rallies and keep their opponents moving.

Victoria Azarenka

Both Azarenka and Cirstea also possess decent first serves. While Azarenka can rack up a good amount of aces on her first delivery, she'll have to be wary of her second serve, which can leak double faults under pressure.

Cirstea, meanwhile, will derive confidence from her impressive service numbers from her previous match, where she won a whopping 81% of the points on first serve.

Both players are playing their first tournament since Wimbledon, but Cirstea has already experienced the conditions in Montreal, having sailed past Alison Riske in her opener. This could give her a slight advantage in this contest. The Romanian's been in terrific form of late and should be able to pull off the upset.

Prediction: Sorana Cirstea to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram