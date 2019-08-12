Montreal Masters 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev final, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Rafael Nadal

In the first hardcourt Masters 1000 tournament post-Wimbledon, we have a legend going for an extension of his record while a Masters 1000 final debutant will be aiming for his first title at this level in the first-ever meeting between the two. Rafael Nadal, who was the only one of the Big 3 to have entered the Montreal Masters draw, has reached the final as expected and will now look to take his Masters 1000 title tally to 35, maintaining a safe distance from Novak Djokovic's record of 33.

It goes without saying that on paper, the 12-time French Open champion is the favourite. As the top seed and as a player who has triumphed at the Canadian Open four times, including last year, he sure knows a thing or two about how to master the surface in this part of the world. Out of his four matches this week, he has dropped a set only once and did not have to hit even a single ball in the semi-finals for Gael Monfils withdrew.

Rafa is relatively fresher and way more experienced than the 23-year-old Russian in this clash. Even if the balance tilts heavily in the Spaniard's favour, it needs to be remembered that Medvedev is playing like a man on a mission.

Currently perched at a career-high No. 9 in the world rankings, the Russian has reached an ATP final for the second time in as many weeks. Last Sunday, he bowed out to Nick Kyrgios in two tight tie-breaks in Washington. He has been quick to erase memories of that setback and get down to business at the Montreal Masters this week, which speaks volumes of his hunger and determination.

He hasn't conceded any set, and the biggest challenge that he has had to face so far was from his compatriot, Karen Khachanov in the last-four encounter where the World No. 8 stretched him to a tie-break in one of the sets. It clearly demonstrates how much ready Medvedev is feeling about playing the best guys on tour week in and week out.

Medvedev will love to use his fiery backhands to trouble Rafa as much as he can but how long he can keep trying that against someone who is indefatigable and refuses to break down, remains to be seen.

Here is all you need to know about Montreal Masters 2019:

Tournament name: Coupe Rogers 2019

Date: 3-11 August, 2019

Category: Masters 1000

Location: Montreal, Canada

Surface: Hard

Head-to-head: First meeting

Time: (1) Rafael Nadal vs (8) Daniil Medvedev final on Court Central at 4 pm local time on August 11, 2019, or 1:30 am IST on August 12, 2019

Where to watch Montreal Masters 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and ESPN will show the Montreal Masters 2019 live in the USA. In Canada, it will be shown on Tennis Canada and TSN.

Where to watch Montreal Masters 2019 in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will show Montreal Masters 2019 live in the UK. In France, Canal+ will show it while Sky Deutschland is the channel to watch on in Switzerland and Germany. In Italy, Sky Italia will be beaming it live, and TVE (Siccative) will be airing the final live in Spain.

Where to watch Montreal Masters 2019 in India?

In India, Montreal Masters 2019 will be shown live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Montreal Masters 2019

Montreal Masters 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on sonyliv.com.