Moscow 2021: Andrea Petkovic vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head & prediction | VTB Kremlin Cup

Match details

Fixture: Andrea Petkovic vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: 19 October 2021

Tournament: VTB Kremlin Cup

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Moscow, Russia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrea Petkovic vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Former top 10 players Andrea Petkovic and Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns in the opening round of the 2021 Kremlin Cup on Tuesday.

Petkovic comes into the tournament on the back of early exits from recent hardcourt tournaments. The German, who lifted the trophy in Cluj-Napoca earlier this year, will be looking to rediscover her form in the Russian capital this week.

Jelena Ostapenko at the BNP Paribas Open.

Ostapenko has also enjoyed a solid season so far. The big-hitting Latvian staged a solid run to the semifinals at the recently-concluded BNP Paribas Open, scoring wins over the likes of Iga Swiatek and Shelby Rogers.

Ostapenko possesses the sort of power-packed game that's tailor-made for quick hardcourts and she could well cause a few problems for Petkovic on Tuesday.

Andrea Petkovic vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Jelena Ostapenko leads Andrea Petkovic in their current head-to-head by a slender 2-1 margin. But it was the German who won their most recent meeting at the 2019 Billie Jean King Cup.

Andrea Petkovic vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Petkovic will be looking to rediscover her form.

This first-round encounter will pit Jelena Ostapenko's power against Andrea Petkovic's finesse.

Ostapenko will step out looking to take control of the rallies. Petkovic is more than capable of going toe-to-toe with her opponent in baseline rallies, but she is unlikely to benefit from a passive approach.

Also Read

Unless Petkovic can find a way to be aggressive and keep Ostapenko on the run, she risks being blown away by her opponent's firepower.

Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram