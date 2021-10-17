Moscow 2021: Anett Kontaveit vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head & prediction | VTB Kremlin Cup

Match details

Fixture: (9) Anett Kontaveit vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: 18 October 2021

Tournament: VTB Kremlin Cup

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Moscow, Russia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Anett Kontaveit vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Kontaveit at the 2021 Ostrava Open.

Ninth seed Anett Kontaveit will kick off her campaign in Moscow against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova.

Kontaveit is having a rather good season, reaching four finals and winning two of them, including her first at the WTA 500 level in Ostrava. With a healthy 35-15 record for the year, she has been one of the most consistent players on the tour.

Her nine-match winning streak came to an end at the hands of Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open last week, and she will be keen to bounce back in Moscow.

The Estonian took a wildcard into the tournament, probably with an eye on securing a spot in the WTA Finals. With Kontaveit making a last-minute push for the season-ending event, expect her to come out firing on all cylinders.

Siniakova at the BNP Paribas Open.

Katerina Siniakova, meanwhile, is one of the few players on tour who juggles singles and doubles full time. She has had a decent season in singles, reaching the final at the Bad Homburg Open. Aside from that, a semifinal and a couple of quarterfinal appearances at WTA 250-level events have been her highlights.

Siniakova has excelled in doubles though, winning her third Grand Slam title at Roland Garros and the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics along with long-term partner Barbora Krejcikova.

Anett Kontaveit vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Anett Kontaveit and Katerina Siniakova have played each other four times before, and their head-to-head currently stands at 3-1 in favor of the Estonian. Kontaveit won their most recent encounter at the Cleveland Open in three tough sets.

Anett Kontaveit vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Kontaveit at the 2021 Cleveland Open.

Armed with a good serve, Anett Kontaveit likes to play aggressive tennis from the baseline and take control of the point from the get-go. She's solid off both wings and knows exactly when to pull the trigger.

Siniakova, meanwhile, is a decent returner and her success in doubles has made her quite proficient at the net. The Czech's heavy groundstrokes often keep opponents pinned to the baseline, but she might struggle to execute her game against the hard-hitting Kontaveit.

Also Read

Siniakova hasn't had much success in the past trying to neutralize Kontaveit's game, and that trend is likely to continue in Moscow.

Prediction: Kontaveit to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram