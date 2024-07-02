Most interesting players' looks from Day 1 at Wimbledon 2024 ft. Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk

Day 1 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships saw some high action with the commencement of the first rounds. Coco Gauff ousted Caroline Dolehide in an all-american showdown and Jannik Sinner won a hard fought four set battle against Yannick Hanfmann. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also booked his second-round spot and Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from SW19 due to a shoulder injury.

While all eyes are on the ball, the players' on-court looks hardly go unnoticed. Despite Wimbledon's strict all-white dress code, players do find creative ways to show off their unique personalities. Here are some of the most interesting looks from the first day of the Championships.

#Most interesting players' looks from Day 1 at Wimbledon

#1 Martya Kostyuk's wedding dress inspired outfit

Marta Kostyuk (Image Source: Getty)

Martya Kostyuk stepped on-court for her opening round match against Rebecca Sramkova wearing an elegant and beautifully cut dress. She won the match in straight sets, gliding in the strappy outfit that had a deep v-neck and an open back.

Trending

However, what made it extra special was that it was a replica of Kostyuk's wedding dress from November 2023 when she tied the knot with her partner George Heorhii.

Expand Tweet

Both dresses have been designed by Kostyuk's sponsor, Wilson. The eighteenth seed will next play against Daria Saville in the second round.

#2. Coco Gauff's Serena Williams inspired look

Coco Gauff (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff brought streetwear vibes for her opening-round win against Caroline Dolehide. The American donned a two-piece outfit attached at the waist in front and open at the back.

She held her tresses, recently dyed honey blonde, back with a headband. Her ponytail was stylishly held together with a loose braid at the ends. Gauff's look was reminiscent of her idol, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams's 2019 Wimbledon look.

Gauff will next clash with Anca Todoni in the next round at Wimbledon.

#3. Jannik Sinner with Gucci

Jannik Sinner (Image Source: Getty)

World No. 1 and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is gunning for his second Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon this year. He came a step closer with his opening-round win against Yannick Hanfmann.

The Italian became the Global Brand Ambassador for his home country's storied luxury design house Gucci in 2022. Last year, he made waves by walking on-court with a custom-designed Gucci duffle bag. He continued sporting it with different designs from the brand in other Grand Slams including the recently concluded French Open. He carried the same to this year's Wimbledon as well.

Sinner will next compete with compatriot Matteo Berrettini for a spot in the third round.

#4 Naomi Osaka's ruffle-layered outfit

Naomi Osaka (Image Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka is back at Wimbledon after a maternity break last year. She won a hard fought, three-set battle against Diane Perry in her opening round. Her elaborate on-court outfit was a racerback top and skirt layered with ruffles across the front and a perforation on the skirt. She accessorized it with Louis Vuitton earrings and a Tag Huer Acquaracer watch.

Fans were divided over the Japanese-American's look being a hit or a miss.

Osaka will next face No. 19 seed Emma Navarro in the next round at Wimbledon.

# Mark Lajal's dreadlocks

Mark Lajal (Image Source: Getty)

The No. 262 player in the PIF ATP Rankings walked onto Center Court to lock horns with top seed Carlos Alcaraz in his first round. While he did manage to tie the first set with the defending champion, Alcaraz won the match in straight sets.

The Estonian brought out his personality on-court with light blonde dreadlocks tied in a high ponytail that left them standing straight up.

“When I was six, my half sister, she did dreads and I was so fascinated. I was like, ‘Mom, I want it, I want it, I need it’. My mom was like it's just hair, just do it for the summer. So I did it and I loved it and I stayed with it,” Lajal said as per the ATP website.

Lajal is sure to be remembered for his bold style as Alcaraz moves on to encounter Alexsander Vukic in the next round of the grass Major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment