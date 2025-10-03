Mouilleron-le-Captif 2025: Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Clement Chidekh preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Internationaux de Vendee

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Clement Chidekh

Date: October 4, 2025

Tournament: Internationaux de Tennis de Vendée

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Mouilleron-le-Captif, France

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: €91,250

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Clement Chidekh preview

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer will take on Clement Chidekh in the semifinal of the Internationaux de Tennis de Vendee in France.

Kjaer has had an amazing season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Glasgow, Tampere, and Astana, he reached the semifinals in Como and the quarterfinals in Orleans. Despite a solid performance against Martin Landaluce, the Spaniard defeated him in the Orleans Challenger this year.

Ad

Trending

The Norwegian started his campaign in Vendee by cruising past Loann Massard and Francesco Passaro in the initial few rounds. He defeated the Italian Passaro in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. Kjaer has yet to drop a set in Vendee this week.

Kjaer at the Norway v Argentina - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Clement Chidekh has had a busy season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Chisinau and Bakio, he reached the quarterfinals in Asatana and semifinals in Rennes. He took on Hugo Gaston in the last four and lost to the Frenchman in Rennes this year.

Ad

Chidekh started his campaign in Vendee by easing past Matteo Martineau and Mikhail Kukushkin in the initial few rounds. He outlasted the Kazakh Kukushkin in three sets, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2. The 24-year-old won 75% of his first serve points and saved there break points against Kukushkin.

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Clement Chidekh head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Clement Chidekh odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Nicolai Budkov Kjaer Clement Chidekh

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Clement Chidekh predictions

Kjaer at the Norway v Argentina - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round: Previews - Source: Getty

Kjaer has already captured three titles this year. He represented Norway in the Davis Cup Qualifiers and won both his matches against Taiwan. The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting youngsters around and could soon be seen on the main tour.

Ad

Chidekh, meanwhile, has also added to his locker by winning in Chisinau. He entered the qualifiers in Melbourne and New York, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. The Frenchman has already taken out the second seed this week and will be brimming with confidence for the next round.

Kjaer's clinical results will tilt the tie in his favor, but Chidekh's resilience can't be taken lightly on Saturday. Considering their experience at the Challenger level and results in Vendee in the past, Chidekh should be able to solve this round and stake his claim for the title.

Ad

Pick: Chidekh to win in three sets.

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Clement Chidekh betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Chidekh to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More