Mouilleron-le-Captif 2025: Raphael Collignon vs Jelle Sels preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Internationaux de Tennis de Vendee

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Raphael Collignon vs Jelle Sels
Date: October 1, 2025
Tournament: Internationaux de Tennis de Vendée
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Mouilleron-le-Captif, France
Category: ATP Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: €91,250
Raphael Collignon vs Jelle Sels preview
Raphael Collignon will take on Jelle Sels in the first round of the Internationaux de Tennis de Vendée in France.
Collignon has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. Apart from title-winning runs in Pau and Monza, he also secured runner-up finishes in Lugano and Orleans this year. The Belgian also participated in the US Open, but lost to Jiri Lehecka in the third round.
Collingnon was one win away from claiming his third title in Orleans. He defeated Alexis Galarneau and Justin Engel en route to the finals, but couldn't make his mark against Martin Landaluce. The Spaniard outfoxed him in a close three-set bout, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Jelle Sels has had a decent season so far. After a runner-up finish in Cherbourg, he reached the quarterfinals in Biella. He also reached the last 16 in Troyes, but lost to Javier Barranco Cosano in straight sets.
The Dutchman entered the main draw in Vendee via the qualifiers. He defeated Lui Maxted in the first round and then brushed aside Martin Sabas in the second. Sels eliminated the Frenchman Sabas in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-2.
Raphael Collignon vs Jelle Sels head-to-head
They have never faced each other on the main tour. Collignon won their only meeting on the ATP Challenger circuit last year in Bratislava.
Raphael Collignon vs Jelle Sels odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Raphael Collignon vs Jelle Sels prediction
Collignon has been in sensational form since June. He not only helped Belgium qualify for the Davis Cup Finals, but also reached the third round of the US Open on debut. The Belgian has great technical ability on the court and uses his serve to good effect.
Sels, meanwhile, has had a tough season so far. Apart from a runner-up finish in Cherbourg, he doesn't have much to show for this year. The Dutchman has been resilient in Vendee and will be eager to continue his form in the first round.
Collignon is the top seed this week and the clear favorite to come out on top. He should be able to settle in quickly and navigate past Sels in the first round.
Pick: Collignon to win in straight sets.
Raphael Collignon vs Jelle Sels betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have two sets only.
Tip 2: Match to have fewer than 20 games.