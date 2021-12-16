Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs (3) Denis Shapovalov

Date: 17 December 2021

Tournament: Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Category: Exhibition Tournament

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $250,000

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Andrey Rublev in action at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters.

After an opening-round bye, Andrey Rublev will face off against Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals of the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Friday.

Rublev had a pretty good season until the US Open, winning the ATP 500 title in Rotterdam and the gold medal in mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. He also reached the finals of two Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo and Cincinnati.

However, the Russian hasn't been consistent since the final Grand Slam of the season, suffering early exits in most of the tournaments he has taken part in. Rublev did come back to form during the Davis Cup, where he won four of five matches to help his country win the title.

Denis Shapovalov in action at the 2021 Australian Open.

Denis Shapovalov, meanwhile, blitzed past Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-0 in just 55 minutes in his first-round match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Thursday.

The Canadian had a decent 2021 season, reaching two finals at the ATP 250 level in Geneva and Stockholm. The highlight of his season was reaching a maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon. But soon after this career milestone, the World No. 14 went on a four-match losing streak.

Shapovalov finished the year on a strong note, reaching the quarterfinals in San Diego and St. Petersburg, which was followed by his runner-up finish at the aforementioned Stockholm Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov have locked horns four times so far, equally splitting their meetings, so the head-to-head currently stands at 2-2. This will be their first face-off this year.

Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2021 Madrid Open.

Both Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov are renowned for their high-risk style of play. The Russian is known for his lethal forehand and strong baseline play. Rublev is a capable server as well, though his second serve is a huge liability.

Shapovalov made a statement with his opening-round win, indicating he's ready for a fight. Being a left-hander often gives the Canadian an advantage and his single-handed backhand is his match-winning shot. His serve is powerful as well along with a steady forehand.

However, both players at times tend to make a flurry of unforced errors under pressure. But at their best, these are two of the finest shotmakers to witness.

While Shapovalov played a flawless first match, given their form throughout the year and experience, Rublev should have a slight edge over the Canadian.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee