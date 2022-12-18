Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2022 Final: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (4) Andrey Rublev

Date: December 18, 2022

Tournament: Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Round: Final

Venue: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Category: Exhibition Tournament

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $250,000

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 11 am GMT, 6 am ET and 4:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA, UK - Tennis Channel | Australia - Stan Sport

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev preview

World No. 8 Andrey Rublev will aim to make it back-to-back titles at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship when he meets fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

For Tsitsipas, this is his second trip to the grand finale of this high-profile exhibition tournament. In 2019, he was involved in an enthralling three-set summit clash with Rafael Nadal, which ended in the Spaniard's favor.

This year, too, he has looked sharp in his two outings so far in the ongoing Middle Eastern event. Tsitsipas swatted aside Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-4 on Friday before brushing aside Casper Ruud 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals on Saturday.

The former French Open runner-up looks to have quickly rebounded from his quarterfinal loss at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, another exhibition tournament played in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Having managed to win just two of his seven finals on the tour in 2022, Tsitsipas looks determined to head into the new season with momentum.

Rublev in action at the Diriyah Tennis Cup Riyadh 2022

Meanwhile, defending champion Andrey Rublev has had a slightly tougher time on the court than the Greek at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Debutant Borna Coric withstood the pressure from Rublev in the quarterfinals with a solid serving display before the Russian earned a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

The semifinal turned out to be easier for the 25-year-old as he raced past World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 6-1.

Rublev has come to Abu Dhabi on the back of a quarterfinal defeat at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. He had a consistent 2022 season, winning all four of the finals he appeared in at Dubai, Gijon, Belgrade, and Marseille. A strong finish to the year saw him make the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Moscow-born player will hope to draw confidence from those exploits when he crosses swords with Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Tsitsipas has a slender 6-5 lead over Rublev in their head-to-head. They squared off thrice this year, with the Greek winning their first couple of battles in Madrid and Astana. However, Rublev came through in three sets in their most recent showdown at the ATP Finals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev

(Odds will be added once they're available.)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Tsitsipas during a photoshoot ahead of the Diriyah Tennis Cup Riyadh 2022

Tsitsipas and Rublev have had a very close rivalry, with not much to separate between the two.

The Greek's serve, however, could be the difference-maker in their upcoming contest. Tsitsipas won 85% and 90% first-serve points, respectively, against Norrie and Ruud. He also produced 10 aces and didn't face any break points against Ruud. Considering the Norwegian's solid court coverage, Tsitsipas' effortless display against the World No. 3 would be a huge boost for him heading into the final.

Rublev, on the other hand, has been tested in both matches although he has managed to come through in straight sets each time. The Russian faced as many as seven break points against Alcaraz, each of which he saved. His first-serve percentage was only 67% in the match, something he would like to improve on in the final.

Tsitsipas should arrive in the final fresher of the two, having spent fewer minutes on the court than Rublev. That said, the Greek's ability to respond under pressure, especially in a final, hasn't been the greatest. If he can continue serving as he has and keep his unforced errors at bay, he should be able to lift the trophy for the first time.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

