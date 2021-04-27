Munich 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Ricardas Berankis preview, head-to-head & prediction | BMW Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (LL) Ricardas Berankis

Date: 28 April 2021

Tournament: BMW Open 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Zverev vs Ricardas Berankis preview

Alexander Zverev has had a mixed 2021 thus far. His hardcourt performances to start the year off looked solid, and his form peaked at Acapulco - where he won the title with a strong showing against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. Theoretically, that should have set him up perfectly for the rest of the season.

However, the 6'6" German looked physically compromised in his first match in Miami, which ended in a three-set defeat to Emil Ruusuvuori. And while he did look impressive in dismissing Lorenzo Sonego at the Monte Carlo Masters, he lost to David Goffin in the third round.

Zverev enters Munich as a two-time champion and the top seed. He has a 10-6 win-loss record this year, but is an impressive 13-4 in his career at Munich.

Ricardas Berankis

Ricardas Berankis, in stark contrast, enters the tournament as a lucky loser.

The 5'9" Lithuanian doesn't have much to show for in 2021. His best results have been Round 16 appearances in two tournaments - Melbourne 2 (on hardcourt) and Marbella (on clay).

Berankis entered the Munich qualifiers as the top seed but was beaten by Ilya Ivashka in the final round. As a lucky loser in the main draw, he took out wildcard Maximilian Marterer in the first round on Monday.

Berankis has 6-5 win-loss record in 2021 and a career record of 2-1 in Munich. His only previous appearance in the main draw here was in 2014, where he made it to the quarterfinals after coming through the qualifiers.

Alexander Zverev vs Ricardas Berankis head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Ricardas Berankis have faced each other only once before on the tour. The sole meeting came on clay at Roland Garros in 2018, where the German won in straight sets for the loss of a mere four games.

Thus, Zverev leads Berankis 1-0 in their career head-to-head meetings.

Alexander Zverev vs Ricardas Berankis prediction

Alexander Zverev enters Munich at 1978 Elo, while Ricardas Berankis enters at 1645. At their current ratings, Zverev stands an 87.18% of winning the match.

The German is expected to win around 69% of his service points, while Berankis is expected to win around 60% of his.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win 6-3, 6-1