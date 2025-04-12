Munich 2025: Alexander Bublik vs Alexander Ritschard preview, head-to-head, prediction, and picks | BMW Open

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Alexander Bublik vs Alexander Ritschard
Date: April 12, 2025
Tournament: BMW Open 2025
Round: Qualifiers
Venue: English Garden, Munich, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Outdoor Clay
Prize Money: €2,500,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexander Bublik vs Alexander Ritschard preview
Third seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan will take on Alexander Ritschard of Switzerland in the qualifiers of the 2025 BMW Open on Saturday, April 12.
Bublik has had a very ordinary year so far. He lost in his first match in each of the Australian Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships and BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He failed to qualify for the main draw of the Monte-Carlo Masters and managed to reach the second round of the Miami Open.
Ritschard, on the other hand, is ranked 130th in the world at the moment. He has primarily been playing in Challenger tournaments this year. The 31-year-old Swiss failed to qualify for the main draw of the Miami Open and lost in his first match in Houston as well.
Alexander Bublik vs Alexander Ritschard head-to-head
Bublik and Ritschard have never played each other before at the ATP level. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.
Alexander Bublik vs Alexander Ritschard odds
(Odds will be updated when available.)
Alexander Bublik vs Alexander Ritschard prediction
Bublik is ranked 76th in the world at the moment. His ranking has dropped seriously in the past, as the Kazakh reached a career-high ranking of World No. 17 last year. He has an entertaining game but has a tendency to go for extravagant and risky shots at times to enthrall the spectators.
Bublik has one of the better net games on the Tour among the current crop of players, which should give him a distinct advantage over his Swiss opponent on Saturday. He is one of the most exciting players from the forecourt, and Ritschard might find it difficult to deal with the Kazakh's serve-and-volley.
However, the surface in Munich, being clay, should give Ritschard some hope, as the Swiss might fancy his chances of passing an onrushing Bublik. Ritschard might thus be able to build up some resistance against his higher-ranked opponent on Saturday.
However, Bublik's overall game is much superior to that of his opponent, and he should not have much difficulty in winning the match.
Pick: Bublik to win in straight sets