Munich 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BMW Open

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (WC) Daniel Altmaier

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: BMW Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier preview

In Picture: Alexander Zverev (Getty)

The second round of the 2025 BMW Open will see an all-German affair as top seed Alexander

Zverev will take on compatriot Daniel Altmaier. Zverev began the year by winning eight of his first nine matches. He won both his singles matches at the United Cup and reached the final at the Australian Open, eventually losing to Jannik Sinner.

However, since then, the German's form has nosedived, as he could only win six of his next 12 matches. With Sinner out of action due to his doping ban, Zverev was the top seed at all six events that he played since the Australian Open, but failed to reach any semifinals, including two opening round exits at the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo. Zverev began his campaign at the BMW Open with a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexandre Muller in the first round.

Daniel Altmaier has had an average season in 2025 so far, as the German player had to play a lot of qualifying matches to get into the main draws. He has two quarterfinal finishes this year at Rotterdam and Marseille, where he lost 1-6, 4-6 against Alex de Minaur and 5-7, 7-6 (7), 4-6 against Hamad Medjedovic, respectively.

In his previous event in Monte-Carlo, Altmaier reached the third round as a qualifier, losing 3-6, 1-6 against Carlos Alcaraz. At the BMW Open, he received a wildcard courtesy of being a home player and began his campaign with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win over Chun Hsin Tseng in the first round.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

Zverev has a 2-1 record against Altmaier in their head-to-head. The last time they met, Altmaier won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in Acapulco last year.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -700 TBD TBD Daniel Altmaier +450 TBD TBD

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Zverev is a two-time champion in Munich, having won the title in consecutive years back in 2017 and 2018. He won 6-4, 6-3 against Guido Pella in the 2017 final and 6-3, 6-3 against Phillip Kohlschreiber in the 2018 final. Overall, the World No. 2 has an excellent record on clay, with a 73 percent win rate and eight titles to his name.

Altmaier, on the other hand, has yet to reach a final on the ATP Tour, but has his highest win ratio (42 percent) on clay. However, he has six clay-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Sarasota in 2023, where he won 7-6 (1), 6-1 against Daniel Elahi Galan in the final.

Zverev will be the firm favorite for the upcoming match as he is a past champion in Munich, and is extremely skillful on clay.

Pick- Zverev to win in straight sets

