Match Details
Fixture: Ben Shelton (2) v Francisco Cerundolo (5)
Date: April 19, 2025
Tournament: BMW Open 2025
Round: Semifinal
Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,500,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+ | India - TennisTV
Ben Shelton v Francisco Cerundolo preview
Ben Shelton plays Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinal of the BMW Open. Shelton has reached his first-ever semi-final on clay in Europe after comfortably defeating Lucian Darderi 6-4, 6-3. Shelton beat Dutchman Botiv van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16 in straight sets but had to save multiple match points against qualifier Borna Gogo in the first round.
Francisco Cerundolo has impressed at the BMW Open, thrashing American David Goffin 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinal, after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Alexander Shevchenko. The Argentine is 19-8 for 2025, and is the first player this year to reach six ATP Tour quarter-finals. Cerundolo has looked untroubled in his two matches in Munich.
Ben Shelton v Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head
Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo have met just once on the ATP tour. Shelton leads the head-to-head 1-0. That was in 2024 at Indian Wells, on a hard court, when the American won a tough match over three sets, 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(5).
Ben Shelton v Francisco Cerundolo odds
Ben Shelton v Francisco Cerundolo prediction
World No.15 Ben Shelton is the second seed in Munich and has lived up to his billing despite his life-or-death struggle with Gogo in the first round, which he eventually won 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(3). The American was dumped out of the Monte Carlo Open in the first round, but won the 2024 Houston Open on clay, so he has shown at 22 years old that he can play on the surface.
26-year-old Cerundolo is the World No. 22 and is seeded fifth in Munich. He's won an ATP title on clay - in Bastad in 2022, where he beat Casper Ruud en route to the final. He's performed well at Roland Garros, reaching the fourth round in 2023 and 2024, and his form so far in Munich suggests he'll give the American a tough examination. Shelton should squeak through in a highly entertaining three-setter.
Pick: Ben Shelton to win in three sets.