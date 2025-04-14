Munich 2025: Ben Shelton vs Borna Gojo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BMW Open

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Ben Shelton vs (Q) Borna Gojo
Date: April 14, 2025
Tournament: BMW Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,500,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Ben Shelton vs Borna Gojo preview
Second seed Ben Shelton will begin his campaign at the 2025 BMW Open against Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo in the first round. Shelton started 2025 with a loss, losing 6-7 (2), 6-4, 5-7 against Jakub Mensik at the ASB Classic. He had a great run at the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals, where he lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.
Shelton also reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open, losing 4-6, 5-7 against eventual champion Jack Draper. However, since then, Shelton has been on a three-match losing streak. He lost 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-7 (5) against Coleman Wong in his opening match at the Miami Open and lost 7-6 (2), 2-6, 1-6 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his Monte-Carlo Masters opener.
Borna Gojo has lost both of his matches on the Tour this year. The Croatian lost 4-6, 4-6 against Miomir Kecmanovic in Dallas, and 6-2. 2-6, 4-6 against Vit Kopriva in Marrakech. Barring those two events, Gojo has struggled to qualify for the main draws. In his previous event in Monte-Carlo, he lost 4-6, 4-6 against Hamad Medjedovic in the first round of qualifying.
However, at the BMW Open, Gojo won both his matches to make his third main-draw appearance in the season. He won 6-3, 7-6 (8) against Daniel Masur and 6-4, 6-4 against Alexander Shevchenko.
Ben Shelton vs Borna Gojo head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Ben Shelton vs Borna Gojo odds
(Odds sourced from BetMGM)
Ben Shelton vs Borna Gojo prediction
Shelton's performances on clay have yet to reach the levels of his hardcourt performances. At the big clay events, Shelton has only one apiece in Madrid and Rome and two wins at the French Open. However, he has a title on the surface, winning the title in Houston last year with a win over defending champion Frances Tiafoe in the final.
Borna Gojo has yet to make a deep run at any Tour-level events, with the Croatian having only 20 main-level Tour wins in his career. He has one claycourt final under his belt in the Challenger Tour, losing 4-6, 6-7 (4) against Matteo Arnaldi.
Shelton is the undisputed favorite as he is the higher-ranked player and the second seed at the event.
Pick- Shelton to win in straight sets