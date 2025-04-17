Munich 2025: Ben Shelton vs Luciano Darderi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BMW Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Ben Shelton vs Luciano Darderi

Date: April 18, 2025

Tournament: BMW Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+ | India - TennisTV

Ben Shelton vs Luciano Darderi preview

Ben Shelton returns a ball at BMW Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Ben Shelton will take on the in-form Luciano Darderi for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 BMW Open on Friday (April 18).

Trending

Shelton began his 2025 season on a fine note, as he reached his second career Major semifinals at the Australian Open in January. The American reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters last month, following which he has endured a quiet time on the ATP Tour.

The 22-year-old will be eager to win his first title of the year in Munich this week. He was forced to save three match points during a three-set victory against Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo in his first-round match at the 500-level event earlier this week.

The world No. 15 enjoyed a much easier outing against the two-time BMW Open runner-up in his next match, coming through 7-6(3), 6-3 to make it to the last eight of the tournament. His quarterfinal opponent, Darderi, has been in better form on clay lately.

The Italian won his second career title at the Grand Prix Hassan II earlier this month. The World No. 47 has carried his rich vein of form into this week's BMW Open; after dispatching Australia's Christopher O'Connell in straight sets in his opener, he overturned a set deficit to get past the talented Miomir Kecmanovic 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals in Munich.

Ben Shelton vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head

Shelton and Darderi have never met on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Luciano Darderi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ben Shelton Luciano Darderi

(Odds will be updated once available)

Ben Shelton vs Luciano Darderi prediction

Luciano Darderi tracks down a ball in Munich | Image Source: Getty

Shelton has one of the most explosive games on the men's circuit, thanks to his wristy left-handed forehand and a big first serve. The American can also mix up his groundstrokes with net approaches and backhand slices, making him very versatile from the back of the court. This playing style translates well on clay courts as well, which means that Darderi will have to be wary against his higher-ranked opponent.

The 23-year-old, on his part, also hits hard from either wing and likes keeping the baseline rallies at a high pace. That said, the Italian is susceptible to low margin and untimely errors when rushed on his backhand—a weakness that the second seed will likely exploit during their last-eight clash in Munich.

Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets.

