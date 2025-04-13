Munich 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BMW Open

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone
Date: April 14, 2025
Tournament: BMW Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,500,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone preview
Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Mariano Navone in the first round of the BMW Open 2025.
After failing to win a title last year, Auger-Aliassime claimed one in the second week of the current season. He defeated Sebastian Korda in the final to win the Adelaide International. However, he couldn't sustain the momentum and bowed out in the second round of the Australian Open.
Auger-Aliassime bounced back by winning his second title of the year in Montpellier after that. An injury forced him to retire from his opener in Rotterdam but he got back on track with a semifinal finish at the Qatar Open a week later. He continued his good run of form with a runner-up finish in Dubai.
After a couple of good months, Auger-Aliassime's results have nosedived in recent weeks. He failed to win a match at the BNP Paribas Open and lost in the third round of the Miami Open. He started his clay swing with a first-round exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Navonne's best result this year has been a quarterfinal appearance at the Argentina Open. It also remains the only tournament where he scored back-to-back wins this season. He kicked off his European clay swing in Bucharest, going down to defending champion Marton Fucsovics in the second round. He then failed to clear the first hurdle at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone prediction
After a strong start to the season, Auger-Aliassime seems to have lost his way. He has lost four of his last five matches, and has arrived in Munich on a two-match losing streak. Navone performed quite well on clay last year and reached a couple of finals on the surface.
However, Navone has compiled a 5-5 record on clay this year. Aside from his recent two tournaments in Europe, he also contested the South American clay swing in February. He achieved modest success back then, though he scored a win over No. 12 Holger Rune at the Argentina Open.
Having beaten one top-20 player this year, Navone will be keen to repeat the feat against Auger-Aliassime. However, the latter will also be eager to wake up from his slumber and revert to the form he showed at the start of the season. The Canadian's no mug on clay and had a 17-8 record on it last year. He should be able to make a winning start to his campaign in Munich with a win over Navone.
Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.