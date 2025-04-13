Munich 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BMW Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone

Date: April 14, 2025

Tournament: BMW Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Mariano Navone in the first round of the BMW Open 2025.

After failing to win a title last year, Auger-Aliassime claimed one in the second week of the current season. He defeated Sebastian Korda in the final to win the Adelaide International. However, he couldn't sustain the momentum and bowed out in the second round of the Australian Open.

Auger-Aliassime bounced back by winning his second title of the year in Montpellier after that. An injury forced him to retire from his opener in Rotterdam but he got back on track with a semifinal finish at the Qatar Open a week later. He continued his good run of form with a runner-up finish in Dubai.

After a couple of good months, Auger-Aliassime's results have nosedived in recent weeks. He failed to win a match at the BNP Paribas Open and lost in the third round of the Miami Open. He started his clay swing with a first-round exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Navonne's best result this year has been a quarterfinal appearance at the Argentina Open. It also remains the only tournament where he scored back-to-back wins this season. He kicked off his European clay swing in Bucharest, going down to defending champion Marton Fucsovics in the second round. He then failed to clear the first hurdle at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime







Mariano Navone







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mariano Navone prediction

Mariano Navone at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a strong start to the season, Auger-Aliassime seems to have lost his way. He has lost four of his last five matches, and has arrived in Munich on a two-match losing streak. Navone performed quite well on clay last year and reached a couple of finals on the surface.

However, Navone has compiled a 5-5 record on clay this year. Aside from his recent two tournaments in Europe, he also contested the South American clay swing in February. He achieved modest success back then, though he scored a win over No. 12 Holger Rune at the Argentina Open.

Having beaten one top-20 player this year, Navone will be keen to repeat the feat against Auger-Aliassime. However, the latter will also be eager to wake up from his slumber and revert to the form he showed at the start of the season. The Canadian's no mug on clay and had a 17-8 record on it last year. He should be able to make a winning start to his campaign in Munich with a win over Navone.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More