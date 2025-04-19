Munich 2025 Final: Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | BMW Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (2) Ben Shelton

Date: April 20, 2025

Tournament: BMW Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton preview

Alexander Zverev celebrates after reaching the final of the Munich Open. Source: Getty

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face the second seed Ben Shelton in the final of the BMW Open in Munich on Sunday, April 20. Zverev would be hoping to make his 28th birthday memorable by winning the title.

Germany's Zverev reached his first final since the 2025 Australian Open, where he lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. He dropped only one set on his way to the final.

Zverev defeated Alexandre Muller 6-4, 6-1 in the first round and then Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. He made a great comeback to win the quarterfinal 6-7(6), 7-6(3), 6-4 against Tallon Griekspoor and then defeated Fabian Marozsan 7-6(3), 6-3 in the semifinal.

World No. 15 Ben Shelton has reached his first final of the season and dropped two sets on his way to the final. He saved three match points in his first-round match against Borna Gojo, as he won 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(3).

Ben Shelton of the USA plays a backhand during his semi-final match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina on day eight of the BMW Open. Getty

The 22-year-old Shelton defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6(1), 6-3 in the second round and Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinal. The American lost the first set 2-6 in the semifinal against Francisco Cerundolo and was just two points away from a loss in the second set tie-break, but won it 9-7 and then won the third set 6-4.

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

Alexander Zverev leads Ben Shelton 1-0 in their head-to-head record, as he won their only meeting last year at the Cincinnati Open 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 after a very tough battle.

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Alexander Zverev TBD TBD TBD Ben Shelton TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton prediction

Alexander Zverev would be hoping to become the first player to win the BMW Open title in Munich for the third time.

Zverev won the title in 2017 and 2018. He has a 19-8 win-loss record in Munich, and he would be hoping to win his career's 24th ATP title. Novak Djokovic is the only current player to win more ATP titles than Zverev.

Ben Shelton would be hoping to win his third ATP and second on clay. He won the 2023 Japan Open (ATP 500) and 2024 Houston (ATP 250), so it could be his second ATP title on clay.

Shelton would be hoping to create history, as he could become the first American player to win an ATP 500 title on the clay court, as no one from his country has won an ATP 500 on clay since the format was introduced in 2009.

Zverev would be the favorite to win this match as he would have the support of the home crowd. He has a much better record than Shelton in Munich, as the American has reached the final on the European clay for the first time.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets

