Munich 2025 qualifying: Learner Tien vs Henri Squire preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BMW Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Learner Tien vs Henri Squire

Date: April 12, 2025

Tournament: BMW Open 2025

Round: First Round (Qualifying)

Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Learner Tien vs Henri Squire preview

Learner Tien at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Learner Tien will take on Henri Squire in the first qualifying round of the BMW Open 2025.

Tien made headlines with his run to the fourth round of the Australian Open at the start of the season. He came through the qualifying rounds and even ousted fifth seed Daniil Medvedev before losing to Lorenzo Sonego. He then lost in the second round of his next tournament, the Delray Beach Open.

Tien once again proved his mettle with a win over World No. 2 Alexander Zverev at the Mexican Open. He was shown the door by eventual champion Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals after that. He failed to make an impact at the Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, suffering first-round exits. He began his clay swing on a losing note as well, going down to Alex Michelsen in the first round of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships.

Squire has mostly competed on the Challenger circuit this season. He has a 5-9 record at this level, with a couple of quarterfinal appearances being the highlight of his season. His attempts to break through at the ATP level weren't successful, losing in the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open and the Open 13.

Learner Tien vs Henri Squire head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Learner Tien vs Henri Squire odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Learner Tien -235 +1.5 (-625) Over 21.5 (-150) Henri Squire +170 -1.5 (+340) Under 21.5 (+105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Learner Tien vs Henri Squire prediction

Henri Squire at the Davis Cup 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Tien has been going through a rough patch after an impressive start to the season. Since his upset win over World No. 2 Zverev, he hasn't won a match. He has arrived in Munich on a four-match losing streak. Luckily for him, his opponent has been losing matches left and right as well.

Squire has also lost his last four matches. This will be his third attempt at securing a main draw spot outside of the Challenger level this year. His previous two attempts resulted in a loss in the very first round of qualifying. Nevertheless, he will fancy his chances of a win over Tien given his opponent's losing streak.

However, Squire has never beaten anyone ranked in the top 70 in his career thus far. Despite his recent string of losses, Tien will be expected to begin his qualifying campaign in Munich with a win.

Pick: Learner Tien to win in straight sets.

